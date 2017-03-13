AP PHOTOS: AP's Nick Ut took photos 'from hell to Hollywood'

FILE - This undated file photo shows Associated Press photographer Nick Ut in Vietnam. Ut will be retiring from the AP in March 2017 af
FILE - In this March 22, 1975 file photo, a refugee clutches a baby as a government helicopter gunship carries them away near Tuy Hoa,
FILE - In this March 11, 1972 file photo, a South Vietnamese soldier holds his personal belongings in a plastic bag between his teeth a
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 23, 1976 file photo, Muhammad Ali throws a left punch at a sandbag during workout at a gym in Tokyo. Lat
FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 5, 1984 file photo, President Ronald Reagan points toward the crowd as he speaks during a rally at Pierce C
FILE - In this April 6, 1982 file photo, screen legend Bette Davis smokes a cigarette at an awards presentation in her honor in Beverly
FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 16, 2004 file photo, Michael Jackson waves to his fans from atop his limousine after his arraignment on chi
FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2009 file photo, a Los Angeles firefighter looks under a fire truck stuck in a sinkhole in the Valley
FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 26, 1994 file photo, O.J. Simpson and defense attorney Robert Shapiro sit in a Los Angeles Superior courtro
FILE - In this Friday, June 8, 2007 file photo, Paris Hilton is transported in a police car from her home to court by the Los Angeles C
FILE - In this May 25, 1997 file photo, Phan Thi Kim Phuc plays with her son, Thomas Huy Hoang, 3, at a friend's home in Toronto. As a
FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2013 file photo, a DC-10 airplane tanker drops fire retardant to battle a wildfire in the San Gabriel
FILE - In this Saturday, May 29, 2004 file photo, people gather on a pier in Huntington Beach, Calif., as the sun sets. AP Photographer
FILE - In this Saturday, May 29, 2004 file photo, a man walks near the Yahiko Shrine during snowstorm in Yahiko Mura City, Japan. AP Ph
FILE - In this March 29, 2012 file photo, Associated Press photographer Huynh Cong "Nick" Ut visits Kim Phuc's house near the place whe
LOS ANGELES (AP) — It might seem all but impossible to sum up one of the most distinguished careers in photojournalism in only four words, but Nick Ut does just that when he says, "From hell to Hollywood."
And the Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer, who is retiring this month after 51 years with The Associated Press, has the thousands of pictures to prove it.
The most famous one is a stunning black-and-white image from the Vietnam War that's come to be known worldwide as "Napalm Girl." Ut was 21 when he took the famous photo of Kim Phuc fleeing her burning village. After taking her picture, he rushed the terrified 9-year-old to a hospital.
The two remain close friends.