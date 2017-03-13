  1. Home
BC-BKN--NBA Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/03/13 12:23
National Basketball Association

At A Glance

By The Associated Press

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 42 25 .627
Toronto 38 28 .576
New York 26 41 .388 16
Philadelphia 24 42 .364 17½
Brooklyn 12 53 .185 29
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 41 24 .631
Atlanta 37 29 .561
Miami 32 35 .478 10
Charlotte 29 37 .439 12½
Orlando 24 43 .358 18
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 43 22 .662
Indiana 34 32 .515
Detroit 33 33 .500 10½
Milwaukee 32 33 .492 11
Chicago 31 35 .470 12½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
x-San Antonio 51 14 .785
Houston 46 21 .687 6
Memphis 36 30 .545 15½
Dallas 28 37 .431 23
New Orleans 26 40 .394 25½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 41 25 .621
Oklahoma City 37 29 .561 4
Denver 31 35 .470 10
Portland 29 36 .446 11½
Minnesota 27 38 .415 13½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
x-Golden State 52 14 .788
L.A. Clippers 40 26 .606 12
Sacramento 25 41 .379 27
Phoenix 22 45 .328 30½
L.A. Lakers 20 46 .303 32

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Sunday's Games

Boston 100, Chicago 80

Brooklyn 120, New York 112

Indiana 102, Miami 98

Houston 117, Cleveland 112

Portland 110, Phoenix 101

Philadelphia 118, L.A. Lakers 116