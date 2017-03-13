BC-BKN--NBA Standings

%hdrmisc(At A Glance<%)
%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|42
|25
|.627
|—
|Toronto
|38
|28
|.576
|3½
|New York
|26
|41
|.388
|16
|Philadelphia
|24
|42
|.364
|17½
|Brooklyn
|12
|53
|.185
|29
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|41
|24
|.631
|—
|Atlanta
|37
|29
|.561
|4½
|Miami
|32
|35
|.478
|10
|Charlotte
|29
|37
|.439
|12½
|Orlando
|24
|43
|.358
|18
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|43
|22
|.662
|—
|Indiana
|34
|32
|.515
|9½
|Detroit
|33
|33
|.500
|10½
|Milwaukee
|32
|33
|.492
|11
|Chicago
|31
|35
|.470
|12½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-San Antonio
|51
|14
|.785
|—
|Houston
|46
|21
|.687
|6
|Memphis
|36
|30
|.545
|15½
|Dallas
|28
|37
|.431
|23
|New Orleans
|26
|40
|.394
|25½
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|41
|25
|.621
|—
|Oklahoma City
|37
|29
|.561
|4
|Denver
|31
|35
|.470
|10
|Portland
|29
|36
|.446
|11½
|Minnesota
|27
|38
|.415
|13½
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Golden State
|52
|14
|.788
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|40
|26
|.606
|12
|Sacramento
|25
|41
|.379
|27
|Phoenix
|22
|45
|.328
|30½
|L.A. Lakers
|20
|46
|.303
|32
x-clinched playoff spot
___
|Sunday's Games
Boston 100, Chicago 80
Brooklyn 120, New York 112
Indiana 102, Miami 98
Houston 117, Cleveland 112
Portland 110, Phoenix 101
Philadelphia 118, L.A. Lakers 116