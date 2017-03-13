  1. Home
AP PHOTOS: Death Saint draws followers in Mexico

By MARCO UGARTE , Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/03/13

In this March 1, 2017 photo, images and statues of the Death Saint or "Santa Muerte" are displayed on a street altar on the outskirts M

In this Feb. 26, 2017 photo, devotees of the Death Saint or "Santa Muerte" pray during a service at Mercy Church on the edge of Mexico

In this March 1, 2017 photo, a devotee of the Death Saint or "Santa Muerte" blows marijuana smoke on a folk saint statuette to purify i

In this Feb. 19, 2017 photo, Juan Carlos Avila blesses a devotee of the Death Saint at Mercy Church on the edge of Mexico City's Tepito

In this Feb. 19, 2017 photo, images of the Death Saint or "Santa Muerte" hang for sale at Mercy Church on the edge of Mexico City's Tep

In this Feb. 19, 2017 photo, Death Saint devotee Francisco Rodriguez shows his tattoo of the popular saint inside Mercy Church on the e

In this Feb. 19, 2017 photo, a man holds a Death Saint statue as his wife places a crown and his son looks on, at Mercy Church on the e

In this Feb. 19, 2017 photo, a statue of the Death Saint or "La Santa Muerte," sits on a pew at Mercy Church, located on the edge of Me

In this Feb. 26, 2017 photo, a devotee of Saint Death or "La Santa Muerte" kisses a necklace adorned with miniature skulls during a rel

In this March 1, 2017 photo, Manuel Zavala, a devotee of Death Saint or "Santa Muerte," is reflected on a car window as he holds statue

In this March 1, 2017 photo, a statue of Death Saint, or "Santa Muerte" holds a statue of Jesus on an alter inside a temple dedicated t

In this Feb. 19, 2017 photo, a child arranges statues of the Death Saint at Mercy Church on the edge of Mexico City's Tepito neighborho

In this March 1, 2017 photo, a Death Saint or "Santa Muerte" statuette stands in the middle of the road, placed there by its owner who

In this Feb. 19, 2017 photo, a statue of the Death Saint stands inside Mercy Church as Juan Carlos Avila Mercado gives a service, on th

In this Feb. 26, 2017 photo, a devotee of the Death Saint or "Santa Muerte" cries as she is blessed by Juan Carlos Avila Mercado, who s

In this March 1, 2017 photo, a devotee of the Death Saint or "Santa Muerte" holds his statue of the folk saint inside Mercy Church on t

In this March 1, 2017 photo, a devotee of the Death Saint or "Santa Muerte," who has a tattoo of the folk saint, holds his statuette du

In this Feb. 26, 2017 photo, devotees of the Death Saint or "Santa Muerte" embrace during a service at Mercy Church in Mexico City's Te

In this Feb. 26, 2017 photo, a statue of the Death Saint or "Santa Muerte" wears a cloak of U.S. dollar bills inside Mercy Church on th

In this Feb. 19, 2017 photo, a family of devotees to the Death Saint or "Santa Muerte" hold a statue of the folk saint in a white dress

In this March 5, 2017 photo, a statue of Saint Judas Thaddeus, left, sands next to the Death Saint, or "Santa Muerte," inside niches at

In this Feb. 19, 2017 photo, Juan Carlos Avila Mercado leads a religious service, surrounded by images of local saints, Saint Death, Im

MEXICO CITY (AP) — To followers, she's known as the Death Saint, the White Girl, the Skinny One, or just Sister — and a life-transforming answer to their prayers. To the Vatican, though, she's an irritation seen as leading the faithful astray.

The Roman Catholic Church rejects Santa Muerte, a cloaked female skeleton who carries a scythe, dismissing her followers as drug traffickers or other criminals asking for favors while practicing Satanic rituals.

When Pope Francis visited Mexico last year he expressed concern for those who "praise illusions and embrace their macabre symbols to commercialize death in exchange for money."

But Juan Carlos Avila Mercado, who conducts services every Sunday at the Mercy Church near Mexico City's notorious Tepito neighborhood, says she is gaining ever more followers.

"She chooses them and has always been with us," said Avila, who said he is a Catholic priest, but who is not listed among the archdiocese's priests. "We are born and we die with death."

In Tepito, a neighborhood known for its black market, some devotees arrive on their knees to visit Santa Muerte's altar.

After asking for a favor, offerings are shared among the followers. Tacos, pastries, apples, sodas and amulets are passed from hand to hand. Alcohol is sprayed and cigarette smoke blown over the Death Saint repeatedly.

The faces of her followers display faith and solidarity.

"I encountered the saint, my Girl, at a time when I was near death," said Manuel Zavala. Three years ago he was assaulted and so seriously injured that he was believed dead. Then, he said, he saw the path of life and death. "Honestly, I've been very bad. I did things I shouldn't have, but God gave me a second chance and thanks to God, I discovered Santa Muerte."

Zavala said the Death Saint isn't bad like some think, but rather does good deeds for those who need them.

"I go to a church and like the priest says: 'Life is death and death is life.'"

Zavala credits the saint for turning him around. "Thanks to a person I love a lot, my White Girl, my life has changed and now I'm not the second-rate guy I was before."