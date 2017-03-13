HSBC names outsider for chairman, taps AIA boss for job

HONG KONG (AP) — HSBC says it's tapping the head of Asian life insurer AIA Group to be its chairman, turning to an outsider to for a job it has traditionally filled from within its own ranks.

The bank said Monday that it named Mark Tucker to replace Douglas Flint, who has been chairman since 2010.

HSBC is Europe's biggest bank but earns most of its income from Asia. The bank, which last month reported annual profit slumped by four-fifths, is revamping its business as it seeks to improve profitability.

Tucker's first task will be to lead the search for a successor to HSBC's CEO Stuart Gulliver, who plans to retire by 2018.

The bank said Tucker, 59, will take over the reins in October with a 1.5 million pound ($1.8 million) salary.