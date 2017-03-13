Taiwan’s Tai makes history in win over Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwanese badminton player Tai Tzu-ying on Sunday became the first player from Taiwan to win an All England Open title, beating Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand in two games 21-16, 22-20.

The 22-year-old Taiwanese top seed rallied for five consecutive points after the two were tied at 16-16 in the first game and clinched the game 21-16.

In the second game, Ratchanok Intanon managed to level the match at 20-18, but Tai successfully made a comeback and overturned the deficit by snatching three more points and then the match, winning 21-16, 22-20.

Tai reached her third consecutive final in Sunday’s match. In 2016, she won the Indonesia Super Series and the Hong Kong Super Series to reach World No.1, and also made history by becoming the first women’s singles player to reach the finals in the Super Series Finals for three times.

It was Tai's first final in the Yonex All England Open Badminton Championships.

"I've been here several times and I'm very happy to have won the title with so many people cheering me on," she told reporters, according to the Central News Agency. "I'm really very happy."

"I kept telling myself not to give up," Tai said. "It was a very intense game."