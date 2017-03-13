Taichung International Animation Festival calls for international entries

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Taichung International Animation Festival (TIAF), supported by the Information Bureau of Taichung City Government and organized by the Taichung Film Development Foundation, calls for entries from countries all over the world for the first time.

The 2017 TIAF marks its third year with two new competition categories - International Short Films and Student Short Films which aims to invite more talents of animation around the globe to compete with the animators in Taiwan for the highly prized grand prix.

The 2017 TIAF offers 10 awards with prize money that amounts to NT$1.3 million in total. Two new awards, Best of Taiwan and Best of Taiwan Student’s, are created to boost the energy for the animation industry in Taiwan. In addition, a new award, Excellent Achievement, which is to be chosen by the jury for sound, script, character design, character animation, or other technical excellence of the selected entries, is created to reward the professional animation technicians around the world as well to encourage work specialization and set up a rewarding model for the animation industry in Taiwan.

Four of the five Best Animated Short Film nominations for Golden Horse Awards last year were entries or Official Selections of TIAF. With all the efforts put to run the festival during the previous two years, TIAF now serves as a springboard for the domestic animated films to enter the competition in international film festivals. This year, TIAF expands its scale to call for international entries in the hopes of assembling more excellent works from all over the world and make this year’s TIAF a lavish banquet.

The 2017 TIAF’s call for international entries is now open, and the deadline of submission is June 30, 2017 (Fri.). All the entries shall be submitted online. To be eco-friendly, 2017 TIAF does not accept paper submission. For the competition regulations and submission, please go to TIAF official website (twtiaf.com). The result of the preliminary selection will be announced on the website by July 31, 2017.