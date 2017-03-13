South Korean trainer jets land in Kaohsiung

Taipei (Taiwan News)—A squadron of advanced South Korean T-50 training planes and C-130 military transport aircraft landed in Taiwan's southern city Kaohsiung for refueling last Saturday.

The squadron is comprised of six T-50 training planes and two military transport aircraft C-130.

Three of the training planes departed Taiwan on Sunday afternoon, while the remaining planes will leave the country on March 13, 2017, said Deputy Director of Kaohsiung International Airport Yi-chung Sun (孫翼中).

Aviation fan Chao Chien-po (趙千博) told Apple Daily reporters, South Korea's air force has been refueling the 13-meter long planes in Taiwan before departing for aviation shows held in Singapore and Langkawi in Malaysia over the last three years.

The South Korean air force has also been using Taiwan's Kaohsiung International Airport to refuel fighter jets and training planes sold to neighboring Southeast Asian countries, such as T-50 training planes delivered to Indonesia in September 2013, and training planes ordered by the Philippine Air Force as of November 2015.

Due to escalating territorial disputes with China in the South China Sea, the Philippine Air Force placed a US$402 million order for 12 South Korean supersonic training jets to modernize its outdated squadrons and upgrade its fighter jet capacity two years ago, reported The Philippine Star.

The training planes are being converted by the Philippine Air Force to serve as multi-role combat aircraft.

The Philippine Air Force received their third delivery of two FA-50PH training planes from Korean Aerospace Industries on Feb. 22, 2017, according to a Manila Bullentin report.

Two Korean FA-50PH supersonic training planes were first delivered to Clark Airbase, a former U.S. Air Force base in Pampanga, on Nov. 28, 2015, with the final batch of the jets scheduled to be delivered by Sept. 26, 2017.

For each training plane batch delivered to the Philippines, the Koreans make a refueling stop in Taiwan before flying the planes to Clark Airbase.