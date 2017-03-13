BC-SOC--Spanish Standings

|Spanish Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA Pts
|Real Madrid
|26 19
|5
|2
|69
|27
|62
|Barcelona
|27 18
|6
|3
|77
|23
|60
|Sevilla
|27 17
|6
|4
|51
|31
|57
|Atletico Madrid
|27 15
|7
|5
|49
|22
|52
|Villarreal
|27 13
|9
|5
|39
|19
|48
|Real Sociedad
|27 15
|3
|9
|42
|38
|48
|Athletic Bilbao
|27 13
|5
|9
|34
|30
|44
|Eibar
|26 11
|6
|9
|42
|37
|39
|Espanyol
|27 10
|9
|8
|39
|38
|39
|Alaves
|27
|9 10
|8
|28
|33
|37
|Celta Vigo
|26 10
|5 11
|39
|45
|35
|Las Palmas
|27
|8
|8 11
|43
|45
|32
|Valencia
|27
|8
|6 13
|36
|47
|30
|Betis
|27
|7
|7 13
|29
|44
|28
|Deportivo La Coruna 27
|6
|9 12
|31
|42
|27
|Malaga
|27
|6
|8 13
|33
|45
|26
|Leganes
|27
|6
|7 14
|22
|41
|25
|Granada
|27
|4
|7 16
|24
|55
|19
|Sporting Gijon
|27
|4
|6 17
|28
|56
|18
|Osasuna
|26
|1
|7 18
|27
|64
|10
|Wednesday, March 8
Betis 1, Deportivo La Coruna 1
|Friday, March 10
Las Palmas 3, Espanyol 4
|Saturday, March 11
Sporting Gijon 1, Valencia 1
Leganes 1, Sevilla 1
Alaves 2, Malaga 1
Atletico Madrid 1, Granada 0
|Sunday, March 12
Athletic Bilbao 2, Real Sociedad 0
Barcelona 1, Deportivo La Coruna 2
Villarreal 1, Celta Vigo 0
Betis 1, Real Madrid 2
|Monday, March 13
Eibar vs. Osasuna 1945 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA Pts
|Levante
|29 20
|5
|4
|44
|20
|65
|Girona
|29 17
|7
|5
|49
|24
|58
|Cadiz
|29 13
|8
|8
|40
|27
|47
|Tenerife
|29 11 13
|5
|34
|24
|46
|Oviedo
|29 13
|7
|9
|34
|33
|46
|Getafe
|29 11 11
|7
|33
|33
|44
|Huesca
|29 10 10
|9
|36
|30
|40
|Valladolid
|29 11
|6 12
|32
|29
|39
|Lugo
|29
|9 11
|9
|39
|37
|38
|Numancia
|29
|9 10 10
|33
|38
|37
|Reus
|29
|8 12
|9
|23
|23
|36
|Elche
|29
|9
|9 11
|37
|39
|36
|Sevilla Atletico
|29
|8 12
|9
|32
|35
|36
|Zaragoza
|29
|9
|8 12
|37
|40
|35
|Gimnastic de Tarragona 29
|7 12 10
|32
|38
|33
|Ucam Murcia
|29
|7 12 10
|32
|39
|33
|Alcorcon
|29
|8
|9 12
|21
|28
|33
|Cordoba
|29
|8
|9 12
|27
|40
|33
|Mallorca
|29
|6 12 11
|28
|35
|30
|Almeria
|29
|7
|8 14
|28
|33
|29
|Rayo Vallecano
|29
|7
|8 14
|27
|33
|29
|Mirandes
|29
|6 11 12
|26
|46
|29
|Friday, March 10
Alcorcon 0, Elche 0
|Saturday, March 11
Lugo 1, Mallorca 1
Ucam Murcia 1, Mirandes 1
Levante 4, Valladolid 0
Oviedo 0, Numancia 0
Zaragoza 1, Cordoba 2
|Sunday, March 12
Huesca 0, Almeria 0
Gimnastic de Tarragona 2, Sevilla Atletico 2
Girona 2, Reus 1
Rayo Vallecano 0, Cadiz 1
Tenerife 2, Getafe 2