By  Associated Press
2017/03/13 06:24
BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
Spanish Football Standings
La Liga
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Real Madrid 26 19 5 2 69 27 62
Barcelona 27 18 6 3 77 23 60
Sevilla 27 17 6 4 51 31 57
Atletico Madrid 27 15 7 5 49 22 52
Villarreal 27 13 9 5 39 19 48
Real Sociedad 27 15 3 9 42 38 48
Athletic Bilbao 27 13 5 9 34 30 44
Eibar 26 11 6 9 42 37 39
Espanyol 27 10 9 8 39 38 39
Alaves 27 9 10 8 28 33 37
Celta Vigo 26 10 5 11 39 45 35
Las Palmas 27 8 8 11 43 45 32
Valencia 27 8 6 13 36 47 30
Betis 27 7 7 13 29 44 28
Deportivo La Coruna 27 6 9 12 31 42 27
Malaga 27 6 8 13 33 45 26
Leganes 27 6 7 14 22 41 25
Granada 27 4 7 16 24 55 19
Sporting Gijon 27 4 6 17 28 56 18
Osasuna 26 1 7 18 27 64 10
Wednesday, March 8

Betis 1, Deportivo La Coruna 1

Friday, March 10

Las Palmas 3, Espanyol 4

Saturday, March 11

Sporting Gijon 1, Valencia 1

Leganes 1, Sevilla 1

Alaves 2, Malaga 1

Atletico Madrid 1, Granada 0

Sunday, March 12

Athletic Bilbao 2, Real Sociedad 0

Barcelona 1, Deportivo La Coruna 2

Villarreal 1, Celta Vigo 0

Betis 1, Real Madrid 2

Monday, March 13

Eibar vs. Osasuna 1945 GMT

La Liga Segunda
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Levante 29 20 5 4 44 20 65
Girona 29 17 7 5 49 24 58
Cadiz 29 13 8 8 40 27 47
Tenerife 29 11 13 5 34 24 46
Oviedo 29 13 7 9 34 33 46
Getafe 29 11 11 7 33 33 44
Huesca 29 10 10 9 36 30 40
Valladolid 29 11 6 12 32 29 39
Lugo 29 9 11 9 39 37 38
Numancia 29 9 10 10 33 38 37
Reus 29 8 12 9 23 23 36
Elche 29 9 9 11 37 39 36
Sevilla Atletico 29 8 12 9 32 35 36
Zaragoza 29 9 8 12 37 40 35
Gimnastic de Tarragona 29 7 12 10 32 38 33
Ucam Murcia 29 7 12 10 32 39 33
Alcorcon 29 8 9 12 21 28 33
Cordoba 29 8 9 12 27 40 33
Mallorca 29 6 12 11 28 35 30
Almeria 29 7 8 14 28 33 29
Rayo Vallecano 29 7 8 14 27 33 29
Mirandes 29 6 11 12 26 46 29
Friday, March 10

Alcorcon 0, Elche 0

Saturday, March 11

Lugo 1, Mallorca 1

Ucam Murcia 1, Mirandes 1

Levante 4, Valladolid 0

Oviedo 0, Numancia 0

Zaragoza 1, Cordoba 2

Sunday, March 12

Huesca 0, Almeria 0

Gimnastic de Tarragona 2, Sevilla Atletico 2

Girona 2, Reus 1

Rayo Vallecano 0, Cadiz 1

Tenerife 2, Getafe 2