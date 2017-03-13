Depay nets spectacular lob as Lyon routs Toulouse 4-0

PARIS (AP) — Memphis Depay showed just why Lyon signed him from Manchester United after lobbing the goalkeeper from near the halfway line in a 4-0 home win against Toulouse on Sunday.

Lyon is enjoying spectacular form, plundering 29 goals in seven games, including a 4-2 win against Roma in the Europa League on Thursday.

"We wanted to carry on our good form," Lyon forward Maxwell Cornet said. "We did that and did it in style."

The Roma win featured brilliant goals from Corentin Tolisso, Nabil Fekir and Lyon's top scorer Alexandre Lacazette — but Depay's strike on Sunday was even better.

Collecting the ball just inside the halfway line, he turned swiftly and clipped a delightful arcing shot that sailed over the head of goalkeeper Alban Lafont and bounced into the net.

"It was a crazy thing to try but it was also calculated," Lyon coach Bruno Genesio said. "He saw everything in advance."

The precision with which it was struck recalled England midfielder David Beckham's goal in 1996 against Wimbledon early on in his United career.

Depay was sold by United in January, after failing to hold down a place despite arriving with a huge reputation from PSV Eindhoven.

Perhaps the 23-year-old Dutchman feels more comfortable in the lesser-known French league.

But Depay has now scored four goals in his last three games, and if he keeps up this kind of form he will inevitably be back in the spotlight.

When his lob shot went in, cameras panned to show Genesio smiling contentedly. He has good reason to be happy, considering Lyon has now scored at least four goals in a match in six of the last seven games.

This latest romp was even achieved without Lacazette, who has 22 league goals this season but was rested as Cornet replaced him in attack.

Lyon's opener came from right back Christophe Jallet in the 36th minute, with the 20-year-old Cornet adding the second shortly after halftime, beating his marker with a quick step-over and then blasting a shot into the top right corner.

Then Depay took over, scoring in the 53rd and 82nd — having missed an open goal inbetween.

"He likes taking risks and it paid off today," Cornet said. "It was a good day for the forwards."

The win keeps Lyon in fourth place and favorite to seal a place in next season's Europa League.

SAINT-ETIENNE 2, METZ 2

Center half Loic Perrin was the hero for Saint-Etienne, heading the equalizer in the fifth minute of injury time — a minute after clearing a Metz chance off his own line.

Saint-Etienne had lost four of the previous five games, scoring only one goal, while Metz hadn't won in four.

Metz took the lead in the first minute through Senegalese midfielder Ismaila Sarr, but Slovenian striker Robert Beric equalized for Saint-Etienne early in the second half.

Metz went back in front midway through the second half through defender Simon Falette.

Saint-Etienne is in seventh place, while 16th-placed Metz is four points above the relegation zone.

LORIENT-PSG

Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain plays at Lorient later Sunday.

It has been a chaotic few days for PSG, which made Champions League history midweek when it became the first side to be eliminated from the knockout round after winning the first leg 4-0.

In the aftermath, the club denied media reports that midfielders Blaise Matuidi and Marco Verratti were in a nightclub 48 hours before the match. Another player, Thiago Motta, reportedly lightly struck a spectator with his car when attempting to drive away from angry fans who had waited for the returning team at the airport. PSG did not say if Motta or another player was driving the car, and added a police investigation was underway.