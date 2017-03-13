  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/03/13 02:40
BC-SOC--English Standings
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Chelsea 27 21 3 3 57 20 66
Tottenham 27 16 8 3 53 20 56
Manchester City 27 17 5 5 53 29 56
Liverpool 28 16 7 5 60 35 55
Arsenal 26 15 5 6 55 31 50
Manchester United 26 13 10 3 39 22 49
Everton 28 13 8 7 47 30 47
West Bromwich Albion 28 11 7 10 36 37 40
Stoke 28 9 9 10 32 40 36
Southampton 26 9 6 11 32 34 33
West Ham 28 9 6 13 38 49 33
Burnley 28 9 4 15 31 42 31
Watford 27 8 7 12 33 47 31
Bournemouth 28 8 6 14 40 54 30
Leicester 27 7 6 14 30 45 27
Swansea 28 8 3 17 36 61 27
Crystal Palace 27 7 4 16 35 46 25
Hull 28 6 6 16 26 54 24
Middlesbrough 27 4 10 13 19 30 22
Sunderland 27 5 4 18 24 50 19
Wednesday, March 8

Stoke 0, Manchester City 0

Saturday, March 11

Swansea 1, Hull 2

West Ham 2, Bournemouth 3

Sunderland vs. Middlesbrough ppd.

Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace ppd.

West Bromwich Albion 0, Everton 3

Leicester vs. Arsenal ppd.

Sunday, March 12

Manchester United vs. Southampton ppd.

Burnley 1, Liverpool 2

Monday, March 13

Watford vs. Chelsea ppd.

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Newcastle 37 24 5 8 70 32 77
Brighton 37 23 8 6 63 31 77
Huddersfield 36 22 5 9 47 39 71
Leeds 37 20 6 11 50 36 66
Reading 37 19 7 11 49 49 64
Sheffield Wednesday 37 18 8 11 48 37 62
Fulham 36 16 12 8 63 42 60
Preston 37 15 11 11 51 45 56
Norwich 37 15 9 13 63 56 54
Derby 37 14 10 13 39 36 52
Barnsley 37 14 9 14 55 53 51
Aston Villa 37 12 12 13 37 39 48
Cardiff 37 13 9 15 50 53 48
Brentford 36 13 8 15 54 52 47
Queens Park Rangers 37 13 8 16 41 50 47
Ipswich 37 10 15 12 37 44 45
Birmingham 37 11 11 15 38 54 44
Burton Albion 37 10 11 16 36 48 41
Nottingham Forest 37 11 7 19 51 62 40
Wolverhampton 35 10 9 16 41 46 39
Bristol City 37 10 8 19 46 53 38
Blackburn 36 9 11 16 42 53 38
Wigan 37 8 10 19 31 42 34
Rotherham 37 4 5 28 32 82 17
Tuesday, March 7

Brighton 2, Rotherham 0

Aston Villa 0, Huddersfield 1

Wigan 1, Birmingham 0

Leeds 1, Fulham 1

Brentford 3, Nottingham Forest 2

Norwich 1, Bristol City 1

Cardiff 1, Blackburn 1

Wolverhampton 0, Ipswich 0

Burton Albion 1, Sheffield Wednesday 1

Preston 1, Derby 1

Barnsley 1, Queens Park Rangers 2

Newcastle 0, Reading 0

Friday, March 10

Derby 0, Brighton 3

Saturday, March 11

Bristol City 1, Wigan 0

Ipswich 1, Barnsley 1

Blackburn 2, Norwich 2

Reading 0, Preston 3

Rotherham 0, Wolverhampton 1

Huddersfield 1, Brentford 0

Queens Park Rangers 0, Leeds 0

Birmingham 1, Cardiff 1

Fulham 3, Newcastle 1

Nottingham Forest 0, Burton Albion 1

Sheffield Wednesday 0, Aston Villa 2

Tuesday, March 14

Wolverhampton vs. Brentford 1945 GMT

Blackburn vs. Fulham 1945 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Sheffield United 36 21 9 6 67 40 72
Fleetwood Town 36 18 10 8 54 36 64
Bolton 35 18 9 8 50 31 63
Bradford 37 15 17 5 49 34 62
Scunthorpe 37 17 10 10 63 43 61
Millwall 35 16 10 9 50 41 58
Southend 36 14 12 10 53 45 54
Bristol Rovers 37 14 12 11 56 54 54
Walsall 37 13 14 10 45 45 53
Oxford United 35 15 7 13 46 39 52
Rochdale 34 14 8 12 50 48 50
Peterborough 37 14 8 15 50 50 50
AFC Wimbledon 36 11 14 11 47 46 47
Charlton 37 10 16 11 47 43 46
Northampton 37 13 7 17 54 60 46
Gillingham 37 11 12 14 50 59 45
Milton Keynes Dons 36 11 11 14 47 47 44
Shrewsbury 37 11 10 16 40 51 43
Bury 37 11 8 18 54 64 41
Oldham 37 9 13 15 23 36 40
Port Vale 34 9 11 14 38 54 38
Swindon 37 9 9 19 37 53 36
Chesterfield 37 8 8 21 33 58 32
Coventry 36 5 11 20 30 56 26
Tuesday, March 7

Chesterfield 0, Walsall 1

Sheffield United 3, Oxford United 2

Scunthorpe 1, Charlton 2

Saturday, March 11

Shrewsbury 1, Chesterfield 1

Northampton 1, AFC Wimbledon 0

Rochdale 2, Milton Keynes Dons 2

Bradford 2, Coventry 0

Bury 0, Oldham 0

Swindon 2, Port Vale 3

Oxford United 2, Peterborough 1

Walsall 1, Charlton 1

Bolton 4, Fleetwood Town 2

Scunthorpe 2, Gillingham 3

Southend 0, Bristol Rovers 2

Tuesday, March 14

Bradford vs. Charlton 1945 GMT

Port Vale vs. Northampton 1945 GMT

Rochdale vs. Scunthorpe 1945 GMT

Milton Keynes Dons vs. AFC Wimbledon 1945 GMT

Fleetwood Town vs. Walsall 1945 GMT

Bolton vs. Gillingham 1945 GMT

Southend vs. Coventry 1945 GMT

Bristol Rovers vs. Bury 1945 GMT

Oxford United vs. Oldham 1945 GMT

Peterborough vs. Chesterfield 1945 GMT

Millwall vs. Shrewsbury 1945 GMT

Sheffield United vs. Swindon 1945 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Doncaster 36 21 9 6 68 42 72
Plymouth 36 21 5 10 56 39 68
Portsmouth 36 18 8 10 55 31 62
Stevenage 36 18 4 14 61 51 58
Carlisle 36 15 13 8 56 54 58
Luton Town 35 15 12 8 53 33 57
Exeter 36 16 6 14 56 43 54
Mansfield Town 36 13 13 10 43 40 52
Blackpool 36 12 15 9 55 38 51
Colchester 36 14 9 13 51 48 51
Wycombe 36 14 9 13 44 45 51
Cambridge United 35 14 8 13 47 41 50
Grimsby Town 36 14 8 14 44 42 50
Barnet 36 11 14 11 45 49 47
Morecambe 35 13 7 15 44 54 46
Crawley Town 36 12 8 16 43 56 44
Yeovil 36 10 13 13 36 45 43
Accrington Stanley 34 10 11 13 39 46 41
Notts County 36 11 7 18 40 62 40
Cheltenham 36 9 12 15 38 48 39
Crewe 36 9 12 15 38 54 39
Hartlepool 36 9 11 16 47 61 38
Leyton Orient 36 9 5 22 40 58 32
Newport County 35 6 11 18 39 58 29
Tuesday, March 7

Blackpool 3, Plymouth 0

Portsmouth 2, Crawley Town 0

Saturday, March 11

Newport County 2, Crewe 1

Plymouth 2, Mansfield Town 0

Stevenage 2, Luton Town 0

Hartlepool 1, Notts County 2

Crawley Town 2, Barnet 2

Portsmouth 4, Colchester 0

Accrington Stanley 2, Exeter 0

Cambridge United 3, Carlisle 0

Yeovil 3, Morecambe 1

Cheltenham 0, Doncaster 2

Blackpool 0, Wycombe 0

Grimsby Town 3, Leyton Orient 0

Tuesday, March 14

Stevenage vs. Blackpool 1945 GMT

Newport County vs. Morecambe 1945 GMT

Cheltenham vs. Exeter 1945 GMT

Hartlepool vs. Cambridge United 1945 GMT

Luton Town vs. Carlisle 1945 GMT

Leyton Orient vs. Accrington Stanley 1945 GMT

Mansfield Town vs. Colchester 1945 GMT

Plymouth vs. Wycombe 1945 GMT

Crewe vs. Crawley Town 1945 GMT

Grimsby Town vs. Portsmouth 1945 GMT

Notts County vs. Doncaster 1945 GMT

Wednesday, March 15

Yeovil vs. Barnet 2000 GMT