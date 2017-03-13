|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA Pts
|Chelsea
|27 21
|3
|3
|57
|20
|66
|Tottenham
|27 16
|8
|3
|53
|20
|56
|Manchester City
|27 17
|5
|5
|53
|29
|56
|Liverpool
|28 16
|7
|5
|60
|35
|55
|Arsenal
|26 15
|5
|6
|55
|31
|50
|Manchester United
|26 13 10
|3
|39
|22
|49
|Everton
|28 13
|8
|7
|47
|30
|47
|West Bromwich Albion 28 11
|7 10
|36
|37
|40
|Stoke
|28
|9
|9 10
|32
|40
|36
|Southampton
|26
|9
|6 11
|32
|34
|33
|West Ham
|28
|9
|6 13
|38
|49
|33
|Burnley
|28
|9
|4 15
|31
|42
|31
|Watford
|27
|8
|7 12
|33
|47
|31
|Bournemouth
|28
|8
|6 14
|40
|54
|30
|Leicester
|27
|7
|6 14
|30
|45
|27
|Swansea
|28
|8
|3 17
|36
|61
|27
|Crystal Palace
|27
|7
|4 16
|35
|46
|25
|Hull
|28
|6
|6 16
|26
|54
|24
|Middlesbrough
|27
|4 10 13
|19
|30
|22
|Sunderland
|27
|5
|4 18
|24
|50
|19
|Wednesday, March 8
Stoke 0, Manchester City 0
|Saturday, March 11
Swansea 1, Hull 2
West Ham 2, Bournemouth 3
Sunderland vs. Middlesbrough ppd.
Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace ppd.
West Bromwich Albion 0, Everton 3
Leicester vs. Arsenal ppd.
|Sunday, March 12
Manchester United vs. Southampton ppd.
Burnley 1, Liverpool 2
|Monday, March 13
Watford vs. Chelsea ppd.
|Newcastle
|37 24
|5
|8
|70
|32
|77
|Brighton
|37 23
|8
|6
|63
|31
|77
|Huddersfield
|36 22
|5
|9
|47
|39
|71
|Leeds
|37 20
|6 11
|50
|36
|66
|Reading
|37 19
|7 11
|49
|49
|64
|Sheffield Wednesday 37 18
|8 11
|48
|37
|62
|Fulham
|36 16 12
|8
|63
|42
|60
|Preston
|37 15 11 11
|51
|45
|56
|Norwich
|37 15
|9 13
|63
|56
|54
|Derby
|37 14 10 13
|39
|36
|52
|Barnsley
|37 14
|9 14
|55
|53
|51
|Aston Villa
|37 12 12 13
|37
|39
|48
|Cardiff
|37 13
|9 15
|50
|53
|48
|Brentford
|36 13
|8 15
|54
|52
|47
|Queens Park Rangers 37 13
|8 16
|41
|50
|47
|Ipswich
|37 10 15 12
|37
|44
|45
|Birmingham
|37 11 11 15
|38
|54
|44
|Burton Albion
|37 10 11 16
|36
|48
|41
|Nottingham Forest
|37 11
|7 19
|51
|62
|40
|Wolverhampton
|35 10
|9 16
|41
|46
|39
|Bristol City
|37 10
|8 19
|46
|53
|38
|Blackburn
|36
|9 11 16
|42
|53
|38
|Wigan
|37
|8 10 19
|31
|42
|34
|Rotherham
|37
|4
|5 28
|32
|82
|17
|Tuesday, March 7
Brighton 2, Rotherham 0
Aston Villa 0, Huddersfield 1
Wigan 1, Birmingham 0
Leeds 1, Fulham 1
Brentford 3, Nottingham Forest 2
Norwich 1, Bristol City 1
Cardiff 1, Blackburn 1
Wolverhampton 0, Ipswich 0
Burton Albion 1, Sheffield Wednesday 1
Preston 1, Derby 1
Barnsley 1, Queens Park Rangers 2
Newcastle 0, Reading 0
|Friday, March 10
Derby 0, Brighton 3
|Saturday, March 11
Bristol City 1, Wigan 0
Ipswich 1, Barnsley 1
Blackburn 2, Norwich 2
Reading 0, Preston 3
Rotherham 0, Wolverhampton 1
Huddersfield 1, Brentford 0
Queens Park Rangers 0, Leeds 0
Birmingham 1, Cardiff 1
Fulham 3, Newcastle 1
Nottingham Forest 0, Burton Albion 1
Sheffield Wednesday 0, Aston Villa 2
|Tuesday, March 14
Wolverhampton vs. Brentford 1945 GMT
Blackburn vs. Fulham 1945 GMT
|Sheffield United
|36 21
|9
|6
|67
|40
|72
|Fleetwood Town
|36 18 10
|8
|54
|36
|64
|Bolton
|35 18
|9
|8
|50
|31
|63
|Bradford
|37 15 17
|5
|49
|34
|62
|Scunthorpe
|37 17 10 10
|63
|43
|61
|Millwall
|35 16 10
|9
|50
|41
|58
|Southend
|36 14 12 10
|53
|45
|54
|Bristol Rovers
|37 14 12 11
|56
|54
|54
|Walsall
|37 13 14 10
|45
|45
|53
|Oxford United
|35 15
|7 13
|46
|39
|52
|Rochdale
|34 14
|8 12
|50
|48
|50
|Peterborough
|37 14
|8 15
|50
|50
|50
|AFC Wimbledon
|36 11 14 11
|47
|46
|47
|Charlton
|37 10 16 11
|47
|43
|46
|Northampton
|37 13
|7 17
|54
|60
|46
|Gillingham
|37 11 12 14
|50
|59
|45
|Milton Keynes Dons 36 11 11 14
|47
|47
|44
|Shrewsbury
|37 11 10 16
|40
|51
|43
|Bury
|37 11
|8 18
|54
|64
|41
|Oldham
|37
|9 13 15
|23
|36
|40
|Port Vale
|34
|9 11 14
|38
|54
|38
|Swindon
|37
|9
|9 19
|37
|53
|36
|Chesterfield
|37
|8
|8 21
|33
|58
|32
|Coventry
|36
|5 11 20
|30
|56
|26
|Tuesday, March 7
Chesterfield 0, Walsall 1
Sheffield United 3, Oxford United 2
Scunthorpe 1, Charlton 2
|Saturday, March 11
Shrewsbury 1, Chesterfield 1
Northampton 1, AFC Wimbledon 0
Rochdale 2, Milton Keynes Dons 2
Bradford 2, Coventry 0
Bury 0, Oldham 0
Swindon 2, Port Vale 3
Oxford United 2, Peterborough 1
Walsall 1, Charlton 1
Bolton 4, Fleetwood Town 2
Scunthorpe 2, Gillingham 3
Southend 0, Bristol Rovers 2
|Tuesday, March 14
Bradford vs. Charlton 1945 GMT
Port Vale vs. Northampton 1945 GMT
Rochdale vs. Scunthorpe 1945 GMT
Milton Keynes Dons vs. AFC Wimbledon 1945 GMT
Fleetwood Town vs. Walsall 1945 GMT
Bolton vs. Gillingham 1945 GMT
Southend vs. Coventry 1945 GMT
Bristol Rovers vs. Bury 1945 GMT
Oxford United vs. Oldham 1945 GMT
Peterborough vs. Chesterfield 1945 GMT
Millwall vs. Shrewsbury 1945 GMT
Sheffield United vs. Swindon 1945 GMT
|Doncaster
|36 21
|9
|6
|68
|42
|72
|Plymouth
|36 21
|5 10
|56
|39
|68
|Portsmouth
|36 18
|8 10
|55
|31
|62
|Stevenage
|36 18
|4 14
|61
|51
|58
|Carlisle
|36 15 13
|8
|56
|54
|58
|Luton Town
|35 15 12
|8
|53
|33
|57
|Exeter
|36 16
|6 14
|56
|43
|54
|Mansfield Town
|36 13 13 10
|43
|40
|52
|Blackpool
|36 12 15
|9
|55
|38
|51
|Colchester
|36 14
|9 13
|51
|48
|51
|Wycombe
|36 14
|9 13
|44
|45
|51
|Cambridge United
|35 14
|8 13
|47
|41
|50
|Grimsby Town
|36 14
|8 14
|44
|42
|50
|Barnet
|36 11 14 11
|45
|49
|47
|Morecambe
|35 13
|7 15
|44
|54
|46
|Crawley Town
|36 12
|8 16
|43
|56
|44
|Yeovil
|36 10 13 13
|36
|45
|43
|Accrington Stanley 34 10 11 13
|39
|46
|41
|Notts County
|36 11
|7 18
|40
|62
|40
|Cheltenham
|36
|9 12 15
|38
|48
|39
|Crewe
|36
|9 12 15
|38
|54
|39
|Hartlepool
|36
|9 11 16
|47
|61
|38
|Leyton Orient
|36
|9
|5 22
|40
|58
|32
|Newport County
|35
|6 11 18
|39
|58
|29
|Tuesday, March 7
Blackpool 3, Plymouth 0
Portsmouth 2, Crawley Town 0
|Saturday, March 11
Newport County 2, Crewe 1
Plymouth 2, Mansfield Town 0
Stevenage 2, Luton Town 0
Hartlepool 1, Notts County 2
Crawley Town 2, Barnet 2
Portsmouth 4, Colchester 0
Accrington Stanley 2, Exeter 0
Cambridge United 3, Carlisle 0
Yeovil 3, Morecambe 1
Cheltenham 0, Doncaster 2
Blackpool 0, Wycombe 0
Grimsby Town 3, Leyton Orient 0
|Tuesday, March 14
Stevenage vs. Blackpool 1945 GMT
Newport County vs. Morecambe 1945 GMT
Cheltenham vs. Exeter 1945 GMT
Hartlepool vs. Cambridge United 1945 GMT
Luton Town vs. Carlisle 1945 GMT
Leyton Orient vs. Accrington Stanley 1945 GMT
Mansfield Town vs. Colchester 1945 GMT
Plymouth vs. Wycombe 1945 GMT
Crewe vs. Crawley Town 1945 GMT
Grimsby Town vs. Portsmouth 1945 GMT
Notts County vs. Doncaster 1945 GMT
|Wednesday, March 15
Yeovil vs. Barnet 2000 GMT