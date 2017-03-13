  1. Home
'Kong' outmuscles 'Logan' to become king of the box office

By LINDSEY BAHR , AP Film Writer,Associated Press
2017/03/13 00:50

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows a scene from, "Kong: Skull Island." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

This image released by Twentieth Century Fox shows Hugh Jackman from the film, "Logan." (Ben Rothstein/Twentieth Century Fox via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kong is the king of the box office this weekend.

Studio estimates say Sunday that "Kong: Skull Island" took in a strong $61 million in its first weekend in theaters. Starring Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson, the Warner Bros. and Legendary actioner cost a reported $185 million to produce.

King Kong outmuscled another beast to take the top spot. Fox's Wolverine installment "Logan," dropped 58 percent from its debut and earned $37.9 million, raising its total to $152.7 million.

In third place, "Get Out," the buzzy horror directed by Jordan Peele added $21.1 million, pushing its sum to $111 million in just three weeks.

Rounding out the top five are the faith-based movie "The Shack," with $10.1 million, and "The Lego Batman Movie" with $7.8 million.