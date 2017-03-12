Italy expels Tunisian for links to Berlin market attacker

ROME (AP) — A Tunisian man has been expelled from Italy for alleged links to the suspected Berlin Christmas marketplace truck attacker.

The Italian interior ministry said Sunday that the man was put on a flight to Tunis. It didn't identify the man or say when the expulsion occurred.

A ministry statement said the 37-year-old man was living in Latina, south of Rome and associated there with "radical" companions who opposed the moderate imam at the local mosque.

Italy alleges the Tunisian had contacts in 2015 with Anis Amri, the Tunisian suspected of driving the truck in the Dec. 19 market attack, when Amri lived close to Latina.

Amri was killed in a shootout with Italian police near Milan on Dec. 23.

The ministry said the expelled man supported Islamic State group.