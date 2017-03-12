Utilities: 90 percent of Michigan's 1.1M power outages fixed

DETROIT (AP) — Utility companies say electricity has been restored to more than 90 percent of the some 1.1 million Michigan homes and businesses that lost power from last week's windstorm.

DTE Energy has the greatest number of outages remaining Sunday morning, with nearly 100,000 of its 800,000 affected customers still without power. The company says crews are working around the clock. It estimates all power will be restored by late Monday.

Consumers Energy says all but about 14,000 of its 350,000 affected customers had power early Sunday. It expects completion of repairs on Sunday.

Officials say the unprecedented windstorm on Wednesday unleashed hurricane force winds during a 12-hour period.