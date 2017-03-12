WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

LONDON — Tottenham hosts third-tier Millwall in the FA Cup quarterfinals and fourth-placed Liverpool plays Burnley in the day's only Premier League game. By Rob Harris. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. By 1830 GMT.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Still fresh off its stunning Champions League victory over Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona tries to defend its Spanish league lead when it plays at Deportivo La Coruna. Second-place Real Madrid hosts Real Betis. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. By 1800 GMT.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — Reeling from its humiliating Champions League exit after losing 6-1 to Barcelona in midweek, Paris Saint-Germain travels to play last-place Lorient. PSG needs a win to boost flagging morale and to keep pace with league leader Monaco. By Jerome Pugmire. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. By 2230 GMT.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

BERLIN — Hamburger SV's six-game unbeaten run at home is tested by Borussia Moenchengladbach and Schalke hosts Augsburg in the Bundesliga. By Ciaran Fahey. UPCOMING: 500 words. By 2100 GMT.

ALSO:

— SOC--JAPAN-OLDEST SCORER — Kazuyoshi Miura breaks own record as J-League oldest scorer. SENT: 213 words, photos.

TENNIS:

TEN--INDIAN WELLS

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are all scheduled to play at the BNP Paribas Open on Sunday. UPCOMING: 300 words, photos. By 0300 GMT.

GOLF:

GLF--VALSPAR CHAMPIONSHIP

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Adam Hadwin of Canada has a four-shot lead and goes after his first PGA Tour victory at the Valspar Championship. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. By 0000 GMT.

ALSO:

— GLF--INDIAN OPEN — Chawrasia successfully defends Indian Open title. SENT: 158 words.

CYCLING:

CYC--PARIS-NICE

NICE, France — In a thrilling finale to the tightly contested Paris-Nice race, three riders are in contention on the final day. Colombian Sergio Henao is in the lead, but only 30 seconds ahead of Irishman Dan Martin and Spaniard Alberto Contador heading into a tough climbing stage. UPCOMING: 400 words. By 1800 GMT.

BASEBALL:

BBI--WBC-CANADA-US

MIAMI — The United States, in danger of being eliminated from the World Baseball Classic, tries to bounce back from a tough loss against the Dominican Republic when it faces Canada on Sunday night. By Steven Wine. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos. 1408 GMT start.

BBI--WBC-COLOMBIA-DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

MIAMI — The Dominican Republic, buoyed by a comeback win over the United States, will advance to the second round of the World Baseball Classic if it beats Colombia on Sunday. By Santos Perez. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos. 1730 GMT start.

ALSO:

— RGL--AUSTRALIAN ROUNDUP — Panthers rebound in emphatic style in Australia's NRL. SENT: 470 words.

— JUM--SKI JUMPING WORLD CUP — Japan's Ito wins final round of women's ski jump World Cup. SENT: 129 words.

— XXC--CROSS COUNTRY WORLD CUP — Bjoergen wins cross-country World Cup 30k in dominant style. SENT: 100 words.

— CAR--NASCAR-LAS VEGAS-XFINITY — Logano pulls away from Larson, wins Las Vegas Xfinity race. By Mike Cranston. SENT: 340 words, photos.

— BOX--CULCAY-ANDRADE — Andrade takes WBA super welter title by split decision. SENT: 166 words.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports@ap.org.