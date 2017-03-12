Turkey dispute timing could be plus for Dutch PM Mark Rutte

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte gestures during a campaign stop in Breda, Netherlands, Saturday, March 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte talks to the media during a campaign stop in Breda, Netherlands, Saturday, March 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Pe
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte takes a selfie with a well-wisher during a campaign stop in Breda, Netherlands, Saturday, March 11, 201
Firebrand anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders, poses for a selfie with supporters during a campaign stop in Heerlen, Netherlands, Saturda
Firebrand anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders, laughs with a supporter during a campaign stop in Heerlen, Netherlands, Saturday, March 11
Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya, Turkey's Minister of Family Affairs, who was escorted back to the German border after a long standoff outside t
A Turkish flag flies over the Dutch consulate in Istanbul shortly after a man climbed onto the roof and replaced the Netherlands' flag
A protester kisses a banner with the picture of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, outside the Dutch consulate in central Istanbul
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Just days away from a national election in which he hopes to secure a third term in office, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte did not want to be seen as backing down to Turkish threats.
Rutte enraged Ankara by refusing to let Turkey's foreign minister land in the Netherlands on Saturday and denying the country's family and social policies minister access to the Turkish consulate in downtown Rotterdam.
However, the prime minister may have bolstered his image as a tough leader while in the midst of an electoral battle with far-right populist Geert Wilders.
Amsterdam political scientist Andre Krouwel says that in a campaign dominated by nationalism, the diplomatic furor lets Rutte and his party show voters, "We are the ones who go down into the trenches to defend the Netherlands."