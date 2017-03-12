  1. Home
  2. World

Teaching Trump: Should teachers offer up their own politics?

By CAROLYN THOMPSON , Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/03/12 21:18

In this March 8, 2017 photo, teacher Julie Conti, right, leads her government class at Niagara Falls High School through a lesson about

In this March 8, 2017 photo, campaign posters representing a variety of candidates are displayed in a classroom at Niagara Falls High S

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — Teaching current events in the age of Donald Trump has become fraught with peril for some educators who have interjected their personal political beliefs into the classroom.

A New York City teacher was warned over a homework question critical of Trump. An Alabama district fielded complaints for a teacher's "Obama, you're fired!" caption under a Trump display. And video caught a Texas art teacher shooting a squirt gun at an image of Trump, and yelling, "die!"

Is it ever OK for teachers to offer up their viewpoints?

It's become a debate among educators at a time when students have become energized by classroom discussions of such hot-button issues as immigration and racial justice.

Education experts say teachers should be careful not to shape their students' beliefs for them.