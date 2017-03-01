  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Taiwan’s Jenny Huang loses MMA title fight

Angela Lee defends atomweight title

By Matthew Lubin,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/03/12 20:49

Angela Lee and Jenny Huang (Image by ONE Championship)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Angela Lee successfully defended her ONE Women’s Atomweight World Champion title on Saturday night against Taiwan’s previously unbeaten Jenny Huang at Bangkok’s Impact Arena.

The Canadian 20-year-old Lee, who is usually considered a more submission-oriented fighter, went on the offensive and dominated the match against Huang.

The 26-year-old Huang countered the onslaught of attacks from Lee, but was overcome by the force of the blows to last past the third round. The match officially ended in a TKO at 3:37 in the third round.

Lee is the youngest ever MMA world champion. It was her first title-defending fight and the match improved her record to 7-0.
MMA
Jenny Huang

RELATED ARTICLES

Jeff Huang feels rush of excitement in ONE Championship return
2017/01/28 17:58
Taiwan's Huang stares down Lee at ONE: WARRIOR KINGDOM press event
2017/01/19 17:37
Taiwan's Jenny Huang will challenge Hawaiian Angela Lee for women's atomweight belt
2017/01/04 13:58
Taiwanese female MMA fighter wins via submission in Manila match
2016/12/05 18:07