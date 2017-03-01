Taiwan’s Jenny Huang loses MMA title fight

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Angela Lee successfully defended her ONE Women’s Atomweight World Champion title on Saturday night against Taiwan’s previously unbeaten Jenny Huang at Bangkok’s Impact Arena.

The Canadian 20-year-old Lee, who is usually considered a more submission-oriented fighter, went on the offensive and dominated the match against Huang.

The 26-year-old Huang countered the onslaught of attacks from Lee, but was overcome by the force of the blows to last past the third round. The match officially ended in a TKO at 3:37 in the third round.

Lee is the youngest ever MMA world champion. It was her first title-defending fight and the match improved her record to 7-0.