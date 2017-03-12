Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, March 12, 2017
_____
City/Town, Country;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index
Abidjan, Ivory Coast;93;79;A t-storm in spots;90;79;SW;10;80%;72%;9
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;95;71;Turning cloudy, warm;91;72;NNW;5;40%;9%;9
Aleppo, Syria;65;47;Some sun, a shower;60;44;WSW;12;76%;55%;6
Algiers, Algeria;72;53;Partial sunshine;64;52;NE;9;68%;60%;6
Amsterdam, Netherlands;59;37;Clouds and sun;55;40;WSW;9;79%;15%;2
Anchorage, United States;28;11;Sunny, but chilly;29;12;N;14;45%;4%;2
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;53;37;Increasing clouds;54;38;ESE;9;38%;7%;6
Astana, Kazakhstan;28;3;Mostly cloudy;25;12;SW;9;73%;1%;2
Asuncion, Paraguay;89;59;Sunshine and nice;84;59;SE;10;43%;0%;8
Athens, Greece;57;47;More sun than clouds;61;43;NNE;7;56%;25%;5
Auckland, New Zealand;72;65;Some sun, a shower;71;62;WSW;13;61%;43%;3
Baghdad, Iraq;80;58;A morning shower;77;52;WNW;13;42%;50%;7
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;94;72;Partly sunny, nice;92;70;ESE;7;60%;1%;11
Bangalore, India;92;67;Mostly sunny;94;69;SE;5;38%;25%;12
Bangkok, Thailand;95;80;Mostly sunny and hot;98;80;S;8;48%;0%;10
Barcelona, Spain;61;52;Mostly cloudy;63;52;ENE;18;64%;29%;3
Beijing, China;55;36;Sunny and mild;57;36;NNW;5;17%;0%;5
Belgrade, Serbia;46;36;Mostly cloudy;49;39;WNW;9;67%;44%;1
Berlin, Germany;47;33;Clouds and sun;49;35;SSW;5;60%;10%;2
Bogota, Colombia;64;50;Cloudy with a shower;65;49;S;6;77%;80%;11
Brasilia, Brazil;84;61;A t-storm in spots;87;65;NW;6;57%;52%;10
Bratislava, Slovakia;50;31;Partly sunny;52;33;NNW;9;57%;6%;3
Brussels, Belgium;62;44;Partly sunny;56;41;NNW;8;71%;5%;3
Bucharest, Romania;52;42;Rain and drizzle;47;43;SW;5;75%;93%;1
Budapest, Hungary;48;34;Partly sunny;53;34;WNW;6;54%;15%;3
Buenos Aires, Argentina;72;55;Sunny and nice;78;62;N;7;54%;0%;7
Bujumbura, Burundi;85;63;A t-storm in spots;90;63;WNW;6;42%;78%;9
Busan, South Korea;60;43;Mostly cloudy;58;41;NE;7;44%;1%;5
Cairo, Egypt;72;56;Sunshine and nice;74;53;NE;8;40%;3%;7
Cape Town, South Africa;74;61;Mostly sunny;78;61;SE;16;54%;0%;7
Caracas, Venezuela;84;69;A shower in places;83;68;E;4;60%;45%;10
Chennai, India;95;80;A shower in places;94;79;SSE;7;70%;70%;10
Chicago, United States;36;29;Cold with snow;35;25;NNE;13;73%;92%;1
Colombo, Sri Lanka;91;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;75;S;6;76%;67%;9
Copenhagen, Denmark;41;35;Mostly cloudy;42;37;WSW;8;68%;16%;1
Dakar, Senegal;81;67;Sunny and nice;80;67;NW;10;68%;0%;10
Dallas, United States;58;51;Sunshine and warmer;68;42;NNE;8;51%;8%;6
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;94;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;76;SSW;7;87%;73%;3
Delhi, India;72;50;Hazy sunshine;78;50;NE;7;43%;0%;8
Denver, United States;64;31;Mostly cloudy;64;40;SW;8;39%;6%;4
Dhaka, Bangladesh;84;62;Hazy sun;87;58;ENE;5;40%;0%;9
Dili, East Timor;92;74;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;74;WSW;5;78%;77%;6
Dublin, Ireland;53;40;Sun and clouds;59;48;WSW;13;78%;14%;2
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;48;31;A shower in spots;52;34;N;7;35%;83%;3
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;71;52;Partly sunny, cooler;61;51;NNW;14;50%;79%;6
Hanoi, Vietnam;79;70;Partly sunny, warmer;86;68;ESE;6;81%;29%;9
Harare, Zimbabwe;78;56;Mostly sunny, nice;78;53;SE;7;58%;10%;10
Havana, Cuba;83;67;Partial sunshine;86;67;NE;7;53%;54%;9
Helsinki, Finland;36;31;Partly sunny;38;30;SW;10;88%;7%;2
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;91;76;Nice with some sun;92;77;SSE;6;61%;38%;10
Hong Kong, China;77;65;Partly sunny;79;66;ESE;5;68%;55%;9
Honolulu, United States;83;69;A passing shower;85;71;NE;4;67%;59%;10
Hyderabad, India;92;63;Hazy sunshine;94;70;ENE;5;27%;8%;11
Islamabad, Pakistan;66;46;Hazy sunshine;72;47;N;11;38%;2%;7
Istanbul, Turkey;48;44;Rain and drizzle;46;41;W;9;87%;92%;1
Jakarta, Indonesia;89;74;A shower;93;76;SW;7;66%;66%;7
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;86;75;Decreasing clouds;89;72;N;9;46%;3%;9
Johannesburg, South Africa;79;54;Nice with some sun;76;54;NW;6;58%;11%;8
Kabul, Afghanistan;53;30;Mostly sunny;52;31;ENE;5;33%;4%;7
Karachi, Pakistan;86;61;Hazy sunshine;87;64;W;6;23%;0%;9
Kathmandu, Nepal;63;38;Sunshine;70;41;SSW;5;57%;22%;10
Khartoum, Sudan;102;74;Sunny and hot;103;75;N;16;12%;0%;12
Kiev, Ukraine;48;35;Low clouds breaking;47;32;NNE;7;67%;10%;2
Kingston, Jamaica;85;75;A shower or two;84;76;E;12;66%;67%;9
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;91;74;A stray thunderstorm;85;73;WSW;5;76%;64%;7
Kolkata, India;85;61;Hazy sunshine;83;60;ESE;6;41%;0%;9
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;91;77;A t-storm in spots;94;77;ENE;3;66%;78%;11
La Paz, Bolivia;60;40;A t-storm in spots;56;40;E;9;65%;78%;11
Lagos, Nigeria;92;79;A shower or two;93;78;SSW;6;68%;66%;9
Lima, Peru;84;73;Partly sunny;84;73;SSE;4;67%;55%;8
Lisbon, Portugal;63;50;Mostly sunny;62;52;N;14;53%;4%;5
London, United Kingdom;55;43;Periods of sun;57;44;WSW;8;64%;3%;2
Los Angeles, United States;87;61;Mostly sunny;90;60;ESE;5;39%;2%;6
Luanda, Angola;90;76;Partly sunny;92;76;SSW;7;63%;44%;8
Madrid, Spain;66;43;Spotty showers;60;49;NE;20;44%;86%;2
Male, Maldives;87;81;A stray thunderstorm;87;80;ENE;4;74%;65%;11
Manaus, Brazil;83;74;Afternoon showers;84;72;SSW;5;80%;92%;5
Manila, Philippines;90;75;Cloudy with a shower;91;77;ESE;6;65%;70%;5
Melbourne, Australia;85;60;Sunshine and nice;80;61;SW;8;64%;15%;6
Mexico City, Mexico;72;49;Partly sunny;71;48;NNE;6;40%;44%;13
Miami, United States;80;68;A shower or t-storm;81;67;WSW;10;65%;73%;6
Minsk, Belarus;41;34;Low clouds;46;32;NNE;5;73%;23%;2
Mogadishu, Somalia;99;78;Increasing clouds;92;78;ENE;14;60%;2%;11
Montevideo, Uruguay;70;60;Sunlit and beautiful;75;58;NNW;10;44%;0%;6
Montreal, Canada;14;3;Becoming cloudy;17;11;N;0;57%;23%;3
Moscow, Russia;43;27;Partial sunshine;44;29;ENE;4;60%;2%;2
Mumbai, India;85;73;Hazy sunshine;92;77;ESE;7;35%;0%;10
Nairobi, Kenya;84;55;Partial sunshine;87;57;NNE;11;40%;26%;9
New York, United States;32;21;Sun, then clouds;33;28;E;12;38%;75%;5
Nicosia, Cyprus;62;49;Partly sunny;65;47;WSW;12;57%;2%;5
Novosibirsk, Russia;25;11;Clearing;25;13;SSW;13;82%;3%;1
Osaka-shi, Japan;56;37;Cloudy;59;42;N;5;56%;63%;3
Oslo, Norway;40;32;Showers of rain/snow;39;32;WSW;10;81%;60%;1
Ottawa, Canada;11;-1;Turning cloudy;15;7;NE;5;50%;18%;3
Pago Pago, American Samoa;85;80;A stray thunderstorm;85;78;NE;6;77%;72%;8
Panama City, Panama;89;76;A t-storm in spots;90;76;NW;10;68%;74%;7
Paramaribo, Suriname;85;72;Occasional rain;87;72;NE;8;68%;60%;9
Paris, France;63;44;Partly sunny;60;42;N;10;73%;15%;2
Perth, Australia;81;67;A stray thunderstorm;70;63;WNW;12;75%;65%;3
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;99;76;Partly sunny, warm;96;76;S;6;55%;21%;10
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;88;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;76;NNE;10;81%;73%;7
Port-au-prince, Haiti;91;71;A stray shower;90;71;ESE;5;50%;48%;9
Prague, Czech Republic;44;30;Turning out cloudy;47;33;SW;5;60%;8%;3
Pyongyang, North Korea;52;31;Plenty of sunshine;51;30;NNW;9;44%;0%;5
Quito, Ecuador;65;49;Afternoon showers;65;48;NNE;10;72%;97%;10
Rabat, Morocco;67;50;Mostly sunny;60;45;SSE;11;58%;39%;6
Recife, Brazil;86;78;A t-storm in spots;87;78;E;8;67%;56%;8
Reykjavik, Iceland;41;37;Bit of rain, snow;41;36;SW;15;76%;90%;1
Riga, Latvia;38;28;Low clouds;39;28;SSW;1;81%;6%;1
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;93;77;A p.m. t-storm;89;74;W;8;58%;90%;8
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;87;75;A shower;82;62;N;11;36%;56%;6
Rome, Italy;62;39;Mostly sunny;63;37;ENE;5;59%;3%;4
Saint Petersburg, Russia;36;29;Clearing;37;30;SW;7;75%;23%;1
San Francisco, United States;66;48;Mostly sunny;68;50;SW;6;70%;1%;5
San Jose, Costa Rica;86;62;A t-storm in spots;87;65;ENE;8;54%;44%;11
San Juan, Puerto Rico;82;74;A shower in places;82;74;E;10;67%;45%;10
San Salvador, El Salvador;77;65;Partly sunny, humid;77;65;N;5;86%;57%;10
Sana'a, Yemen;82;50;Mostly sunny, nice;82;50;NE;5;22%;25%;15
Santiago, Chile;94;54;Abundant sunshine;91;54;SSW;4;23%;1%;7
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;81;70;Partly sunny, nice;82;70;ENE;6;74%;56%;10
Sao Paulo, Brazil;61;43;Mostly sunny;62;50;N;9;56%;19%;4
Seattle, United States;54;48;Periods of rain;54;49;S;8;86%;89%;1
Seoul, South Korea;57;30;Mostly sunny;54;32;WNW;5;43%;0%;5
Shanghai, China;57;46;Morning rain, cloudy;50;45;ENE;12;79%;72%;3
Singapore, Singapore;89;77;A t-storm in spots;90;78;E;3;74%;70%;10
Sofia, Bulgaria;47;35;A little rain;43;35;W;9;84%;81%;2
St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;83;71;Sunshine, pleasant;82;72;ENE;12;64%;30%;10
Stockholm, Sweden;45;31;Mostly cloudy;42;34;SSW;8;68%;60%;1
Sydney, Australia;83;67;High clouds, humid;78;69;NE;10;75%;81%;5
Taipei City, Taiwan;81;66;Rain and drizzle;73;58;NNE;6;81%;90%;3
Tallinn, Estonia;35;27;Partial sunshine;40;29;SSW;10;75%;4%;1
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;47;28;Colder;40;29;E;7;49%;22%;3
Tbilisi, Georgia;61;41;Cooler with a shower;54;41;N;5;75%;79%;2
Tehran, Iran;65;45;Increasing clouds;64;44;NE;6;27%;56%;4
Tel Aviv, Israel;74;54;Morning showers;65;54;SSE;10;62%;76%;5
Tirana, Albania;63;40;Mostly sunny;62;37;ENE;6;43%;19%;4
Tokyo, Japan;51;43;Mostly cloudy;54;45;NNE;8;69%;44%;4
Toronto, Canada;25;11;A little snow, cold;23;18;ENE;11;63%;86%;1
Tripoli, Libya;66;54;Pleasant and warmer;76;59;ESE;5;36%;0%;7
Tunis, Tunisia;71;53;Clouds and sun, nice;73;56;ENE;7;63%;13%;5
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;31;-2;Plenty of sunshine;34;1;SE;4;52%;1%;4
Vancouver, Canada;48;44;Rain and drizzle;50;45;E;5;72%;84%;1
Vienna, Austria;48;31;Partly sunny;51;33;NW;7;57%;8%;3
Vientiane, Laos;91;72;Sunshine, very hot;99;72;SW;6;38%;1%;11
Vilnius, Lithuania;42;35;Low clouds;44;34;E;5;68%;44%;1
Warsaw, Poland;45;35;Low clouds;44;33;N;5;75%;39%;1
Wellington, New Zealand;61;55;Cloudy with showers;61;56;S;15;83%;88%;2
Yangon, Myanmar;96;73;Mostly sunny, warm;96;72;W;7;55%;3%;10
Yerevan, Armenia;60;32;Cooler with a shower;51;33;NE;2;62%;96%;3
_____
Copyright 2017 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit