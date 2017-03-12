Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, March 12, 2017
City/Town, Country;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index
Abidjan, Ivory Coast;34;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;SW;16;80%;72%;9
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;35;22;Turning cloudy, warm;33;22;NNW;9;40%;9%;9
Aleppo, Syria;18;8;Some sun, a shower;15;7;WSW;20;76%;55%;6
Algiers, Algeria;22;12;Partial sunshine;18;11;NE;14;68%;60%;6
Amsterdam, Netherlands;15;3;Clouds and sun;13;5;WSW;14;79%;15%;2
Anchorage, United States;-2;-12;Sunny, but chilly;-2;-11;N;23;45%;4%;2
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;12;3;Increasing clouds;12;3;ESE;14;38%;7%;6
Astana, Kazakhstan;-2;-16;Mostly cloudy;-4;-11;SW;14;73%;1%;2
Asuncion, Paraguay;32;15;Sunshine and nice;29;15;SE;15;43%;0%;8
Athens, Greece;14;8;More sun than clouds;16;6;NNE;12;56%;25%;5
Auckland, New Zealand;22;19;Some sun, a shower;22;16;WSW;20;61%;43%;3
Baghdad, Iraq;27;15;A morning shower;25;11;WNW;21;42%;50%;7
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;35;22;Partly sunny, nice;34;21;ESE;11;60%;1%;11
Bangalore, India;33;19;Mostly sunny;34;21;SE;8;38%;25%;12
Bangkok, Thailand;35;27;Mostly sunny and hot;36;27;S;12;48%;0%;10
Barcelona, Spain;16;11;Mostly cloudy;17;11;ENE;29;64%;29%;3
Beijing, China;13;2;Sunny and mild;14;2;NNW;8;17%;0%;5
Belgrade, Serbia;8;2;Mostly cloudy;9;4;WNW;15;67%;44%;1
Berlin, Germany;8;0;Clouds and sun;10;2;SSW;8;60%;10%;2
Bogota, Colombia;18;10;Cloudy with a shower;18;9;S;9;77%;80%;11
Brasilia, Brazil;29;16;A t-storm in spots;31;19;NW;10;57%;52%;10
Bratislava, Slovakia;10;0;Partly sunny;11;1;NNW;14;57%;6%;3
Brussels, Belgium;17;6;Partly sunny;13;5;NNW;13;71%;5%;3
Bucharest, Romania;11;6;Rain and drizzle;8;6;SW;8;75%;93%;1
Budapest, Hungary;9;1;Partly sunny;12;1;WNW;10;54%;15%;3
Buenos Aires, Argentina;22;13;Sunny and nice;26;17;N;11;54%;0%;7
Bujumbura, Burundi;29;17;A t-storm in spots;32;17;WNW;9;42%;78%;9
Busan, South Korea;16;6;Mostly cloudy;15;5;NE;11;44%;1%;5
Cairo, Egypt;22;13;Sunshine and nice;23;12;NE;13;40%;3%;7
Cape Town, South Africa;23;16;Mostly sunny;26;16;SE;25;54%;0%;7
Caracas, Venezuela;29;21;A shower in places;28;20;E;6;60%;45%;10
Chennai, India;35;27;A shower in places;34;26;SSE;11;70%;70%;10
Chicago, United States;2;-2;Cold with snow;1;-4;NNE;20;73%;92%;1
Colombo, Sri Lanka;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;S;10;76%;67%;9
Copenhagen, Denmark;5;2;Mostly cloudy;6;3;WSW;12;68%;16%;1
Dakar, Senegal;27;19;Sunny and nice;27;19;NW;17;68%;0%;10
Dallas, United States;14;10;Sunshine and warmer;20;5;NNE;13;51%;8%;6
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;34;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;25;SSW;11;87%;73%;3
Delhi, India;22;10;Hazy sunshine;25;10;NE;11;43%;0%;8
Denver, United States;18;0;Mostly cloudy;18;4;SW;13;39%;6%;4
Dhaka, Bangladesh;29;17;Hazy sun;31;14;ENE;8;40%;0%;9
Dili, East Timor;33;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;24;WSW;7;78%;77%;6
Dublin, Ireland;11;4;Sun and clouds;15;9;WSW;21;78%;14%;2
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;9;-1;A shower in spots;11;1;N;11;35%;83%;3
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;22;11;Partly sunny, cooler;16;11;NNW;23;50%;79%;6
Hanoi, Vietnam;26;21;Partly sunny, warmer;30;20;ESE;10;81%;29%;9
Harare, Zimbabwe;26;13;Mostly sunny, nice;26;12;SE;12;58%;10%;10
Havana, Cuba;29;19;Partial sunshine;30;20;NE;11;53%;54%;9
Helsinki, Finland;2;-1;Partly sunny;3;-1;SW;16;88%;7%;2
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;33;25;Nice with some sun;33;25;SSE;10;61%;38%;10
Hong Kong, China;25;19;Partly sunny;26;19;ESE;9;68%;55%;9
Honolulu, United States;29;21;A passing shower;29;22;NE;6;67%;59%;10
Hyderabad, India;34;17;Hazy sunshine;35;21;ENE;9;27%;8%;11
Islamabad, Pakistan;19;8;Hazy sunshine;22;9;N;17;38%;2%;7
Istanbul, Turkey;9;6;Rain and drizzle;8;5;W;14;87%;92%;1
Jakarta, Indonesia;31;24;A shower;34;24;SW;12;66%;66%;7
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;30;24;Decreasing clouds;32;22;N;14;46%;3%;9
Johannesburg, South Africa;26;12;Nice with some sun;25;12;NW;9;58%;11%;8
Kabul, Afghanistan;12;-1;Mostly sunny;11;-1;ENE;8;33%;4%;7
Karachi, Pakistan;30;16;Hazy sunshine;31;18;W;9;23%;0%;9
Kathmandu, Nepal;17;3;Sunshine;21;5;SSW;9;57%;22%;10
Khartoum, Sudan;39;24;Sunny and hot;40;24;N;26;12%;0%;12
Kiev, Ukraine;9;2;Low clouds breaking;8;0;NNE;12;67%;10%;2
Kingston, Jamaica;29;24;A shower or two;29;24;E;19;66%;67%;9
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;33;24;A stray thunderstorm;29;23;WSW;8;76%;64%;7
Kolkata, India;29;16;Hazy sunshine;29;16;ESE;10;41%;0%;9
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;33;25;A t-storm in spots;34;25;ENE;5;66%;78%;11
La Paz, Bolivia;16;4;A t-storm in spots;13;4;E;15;65%;78%;11
Lagos, Nigeria;33;26;A shower or two;34;26;SSW;9;68%;66%;9
Lima, Peru;29;23;Partly sunny;29;23;SSE;7;67%;55%;8
Lisbon, Portugal;17;10;Mostly sunny;17;11;N;22;53%;4%;5
London, United Kingdom;13;6;Periods of sun;14;7;WSW;14;64%;3%;2
Los Angeles, United States;31;16;Mostly sunny;32;16;ESE;8;39%;2%;6
Luanda, Angola;32;25;Partly sunny;33;25;SSW;12;63%;44%;8
Madrid, Spain;19;6;Spotty showers;16;9;NE;33;44%;86%;2
Male, Maldives;31;27;A stray thunderstorm;31;27;ENE;7;74%;65%;11
Manaus, Brazil;28;23;Afternoon showers;29;22;SSW;8;80%;92%;5
Manila, Philippines;32;24;Cloudy with a shower;33;25;ESE;10;65%;70%;5
Melbourne, Australia;30;15;Sunshine and nice;27;16;SW;13;64%;15%;6
Mexico City, Mexico;22;9;Partly sunny;22;9;NNE;9;40%;44%;13
Miami, United States;27;20;A shower or t-storm;27;19;WSW;16;65%;73%;6
Minsk, Belarus;5;1;Low clouds;8;0;NNE;9;73%;23%;2
Mogadishu, Somalia;37;26;Increasing clouds;34;26;ENE;23;60%;2%;11
Montevideo, Uruguay;21;16;Sunlit and beautiful;24;14;NNW;17;44%;0%;6
Montreal, Canada;-10;-16;Becoming cloudy;-8;-12;N;0;57%;23%;3
Moscow, Russia;6;-3;Partial sunshine;6;-2;ENE;6;60%;2%;2
Mumbai, India;29;23;Hazy sunshine;33;25;ESE;11;35%;0%;10
Nairobi, Kenya;29;13;Partial sunshine;30;14;NNE;18;40%;26%;9
New York, United States;0;-6;Sun, then clouds;0;-2;E;19;38%;75%;5
Nicosia, Cyprus;17;9;Partly sunny;18;9;WSW;19;57%;2%;5
Novosibirsk, Russia;-4;-12;Clearing;-4;-11;SSW;21;82%;3%;1
Osaka-shi, Japan;14;3;Cloudy;15;5;N;8;56%;63%;3
Oslo, Norway;4;0;Showers of rain/snow;4;0;WSW;15;81%;60%;1
Ottawa, Canada;-12;-18;Turning cloudy;-9;-14;NE;8;50%;18%;3
Pago Pago, American Samoa;30;27;A stray thunderstorm;30;26;NE;9;77%;72%;8
Panama City, Panama;32;25;A t-storm in spots;32;24;NW;16;68%;74%;7
Paramaribo, Suriname;30;22;Occasional rain;30;22;NE;14;68%;60%;9
Paris, France;17;7;Partly sunny;16;6;N;17;73%;15%;2
Perth, Australia;27;19;A stray thunderstorm;21;17;WNW;19;75%;65%;3
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;37;25;Partly sunny, warm;36;25;S;10;55%;21%;10
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;31;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;24;NNE;16;81%;73%;7
Port-au-prince, Haiti;33;21;A stray shower;32;21;ESE;8;50%;48%;9
Prague, Czech Republic;6;-1;Turning out cloudy;8;1;SW;8;60%;8%;3
Pyongyang, North Korea;11;-1;Plenty of sunshine;11;-1;NNW;15;44%;0%;5
Quito, Ecuador;18;9;Afternoon showers;18;9;NNE;16;72%;97%;10
Rabat, Morocco;19;10;Mostly sunny;16;7;SSE;17;58%;39%;6
Recife, Brazil;30;25;A t-storm in spots;30;26;E;13;67%;56%;8
Reykjavik, Iceland;5;3;Bit of rain, snow;5;2;SW;24;76%;90%;1
Riga, Latvia;4;-2;Low clouds;4;-2;SSW;1;81%;6%;1
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;34;25;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;W;14;58%;90%;8
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;31;24;A shower;28;16;N;17;36%;56%;6
Rome, Italy;17;4;Mostly sunny;17;3;ENE;8;59%;3%;4
Saint Petersburg, Russia;2;-2;Clearing;3;-1;SW;12;75%;23%;1
San Francisco, United States;19;9;Mostly sunny;20;10;SW;10;70%;1%;5
San Jose, Costa Rica;30;17;A t-storm in spots;31;18;ENE;12;54%;44%;11
San Juan, Puerto Rico;28;23;A shower in places;28;23;E;16;67%;45%;10
San Salvador, El Salvador;25;18;Partly sunny, humid;25;19;N;8;86%;57%;10
Sana'a, Yemen;28;10;Mostly sunny, nice;28;10;NE;8;22%;25%;15
Santiago, Chile;34;12;Abundant sunshine;33;12;SSW;7;23%;1%;7
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;27;21;Partly sunny, nice;28;21;ENE;10;74%;56%;10
Sao Paulo, Brazil;16;6;Mostly sunny;17;10;N;14;56%;19%;4
Seattle, United States;12;9;Periods of rain;12;10;S;13;86%;89%;1
Seoul, South Korea;14;-1;Mostly sunny;12;0;WNW;8;43%;0%;5
Shanghai, China;14;8;Morning rain, cloudy;10;7;ENE;19;79%;72%;3
Singapore, Singapore;32;25;A t-storm in spots;32;26;E;5;74%;70%;10
Sofia, Bulgaria;8;2;A little rain;6;1;W;15;84%;81%;2
St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;28;22;Sunshine, pleasant;28;22;ENE;19;64%;30%;10
Stockholm, Sweden;7;0;Mostly cloudy;6;1;SSW;14;68%;60%;1
Sydney, Australia;28;20;High clouds, humid;25;21;NE;16;75%;81%;5
Taipei City, Taiwan;27;19;Rain and drizzle;23;14;NNE;10;81%;90%;3
Tallinn, Estonia;2;-3;Partial sunshine;5;-2;SSW;16;75%;4%;1
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;8;-2;Colder;4;-2;E;11;49%;22%;3
Tbilisi, Georgia;16;5;Cooler with a shower;12;5;N;8;75%;79%;2
Tehran, Iran;18;7;Increasing clouds;18;7;NE;10;27%;56%;4
Tel Aviv, Israel;24;12;Morning showers;19;12;SSE;16;62%;76%;5
Tirana, Albania;17;5;Mostly sunny;17;3;ENE;10;43%;19%;4
Tokyo, Japan;10;6;Mostly cloudy;12;7;NNE;12;69%;44%;4
Toronto, Canada;-4;-12;A little snow, cold;-5;-8;ENE;18;63%;86%;1
Tripoli, Libya;19;12;Pleasant and warmer;25;15;ESE;8;36%;0%;7
Tunis, Tunisia;22;12;Clouds and sun, nice;23;13;ENE;12;63%;13%;5
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;-1;-19;Plenty of sunshine;1;-17;SE;7;52%;1%;4
Vancouver, Canada;9;7;Rain and drizzle;10;7;E;8;72%;84%;1
Vienna, Austria;9;-1;Partly sunny;11;1;NW;12;57%;8%;3
Vientiane, Laos;33;22;Sunshine, very hot;37;22;SW;9;38%;1%;11
Vilnius, Lithuania;6;1;Low clouds;7;1;E;9;68%;44%;1
Warsaw, Poland;7;2;Low clouds;7;1;N;7;75%;39%;1
Wellington, New Zealand;16;13;Cloudy with showers;16;13;S;24;83%;88%;2
Yangon, Myanmar;35;23;Mostly sunny, warm;36;22;W;11;55%;3%;10
Yerevan, Armenia;15;0;Cooler with a shower;11;1;NE;3;62%;96%;3
