The Latest: Ousted S.Korea leader leaves presidential palace

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The Latest on the removal from office of South Korean President Park Geun-hye (all times local):

7:20 p.m.

Ousted South President Park Geun-hye has left the presidential palace in Seoul two days after the country's Constitutional Court removed her from office over a corruption scandal.

An official from the Blue House said Sunday evening that Park left for her private house in southern Seoul, where hundreds of police officers, reporters and supporters were gathered in anticipation of her arrival.

Workers were earlier seen carrying a television, washing machine, bed and other household items into the house.

The Constitutional Court formally removed Park from office on Friday, upholding an impeachment motion filed by lawmakers amid suspicions that she colluded with a confidante to extort money and favors from companies.

South Korea must elect a new president by early May.