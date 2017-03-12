CWB: Pleasant weather to stay until Monday night

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--The balmy weather will not last too long before a continental cold air mass approaching Taiwan is expected to turn the weather cooler and wetter on Monday night, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

On Sunday, the dry and warm weather is expected to continue for most areas across Taiwan, with the exception of eastern Taiwan, northern Taiwan and mountainous areas in central and southern Taiwan, where there are chances of brief showers, the CWB said.

Highs of 25 to 30 degrees Celsius in western Taiwan and 23 – 27 degrees in the east are forecast throughout Sunday.

The cold air mass is expected to bring in moisture, giving chances of rainfall in eastern and northern Taiwan between Monday night and Tuesday daytime, the bureau said.

As the island is anticipated to bear the brunt of the upcoming cold air mass on Wednesday and Thursday, the mercury could drop to 13–14 degrees in northern Taiwan and 16–19 degrees in central and southern Taiwan on these two days, according to the bureau.

The cold air mass is forecast to diminish on Friday, and Taiwan is expected to see sunny skies over the weekend, according to the bureau.