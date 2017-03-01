Indian Festival Holi kicks off in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Taiwan Indian Festival Committee hosted Holi Festival on Sunday at Luguanghe'an Park in celebration of spreading love as well as the beginning of spring in the Indian calendar.

The annual festival, also referred as the "festival of colors," celebrates the arrival of spring, the victory of good over evil, and an opportunity to rekindle relationships.

Holi is celebrated on the first full moon of the 12th month in Hindu calendar, which usually falls at the end of February or early March on the Gregorian calendar.

Mayur Srivastava, a festival organizer, said that Holi was mostly celebrated by Indian expats in Taiwan in the past, but more Taiwanese and other expats have been attending the festival over the past few years. It is the second time since 2011 in which the entire Indian community has come together by inviting locals and foreigners.

The event also featured Bollywood music and dance performances, a lucky draw and a wide selection of Indian food.