DPP lawmaker flexes political muscle with aim of winning Kaohsiung mayoral primary

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Kuan Bi-ling (管碧玲) recently held a political rally in Kaohsiung, traditionally a DPP stronghold in southern Taiwan, to cement her position in Kaohsiung’s mayoral primary by demonstrating strong support from the city’s labor sector.

The labor-themed rally, which took place about 10 days ago, was attended by more than 800 labor union leaders in the city, including Kaohsiung City Confederation of Trade Union and unions in the steel, post office, and petroleum industries. Kuan also used the occasion to found her labor fan club, which is headed by a former city labor bureau chief.

Labor representatives attending the rally explicitly showed their support for Kuan’s mayoral bid. The political rally heralded the coming of heated Kaohsiung mayoral race ahead. So far five DPP legislators with constituencies in Kaohsiung reportedly have set their sights on winning the mayoral election in 2018.

Kuan shakes hands with participating labor representatives during the rally.

Kuan said that Kaohsiung is a city of laborers and that’s why she chose to begin her primary campaign with a labor activity. With more than 100 unions pledging their support to her, Kuan said she hopes these union representatives can form a strong base for her campaign structure in the future.

The participating labor unions vowed to stand by Kuan and jointly made three proposals aimed at enhancing local labor rights, which Kuan said she would take home to study with the aim of carrying them out.