House released from hospital, a day after hit by liner

Toronto Blue Jays reliever T.J. House has been released from a hospital, one day after he was hit on the head by a line drive during a spring training game.

House arrived at Toronto's spring training ballpark during Saturday's game between the Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies.

"Obviously, it was definitely a rough day yesterday," House said. "Whirlwind experience. And I'm doing a lot better than I thought I would be doing today."

House was taken off the field in an ambulance Friday. He was struck in the ninth inning of a game against the Detroit Tigers and taken to Lakeland Regional Medical Center. Test results were normal and he was held overnight for observation, according to the Blue Jays.

"No fractures of the skull or anything, which is great, especially for the force it took," House said.

House will proceed cautiously for a few days.

"Then we're going to go from there," House said. "They have some tests I need to do. Concussion protocol tests, make sure everything's normal. And that's going to be progress day by day. We're going to go as far as my body can take it."

PRICE TAKES A STEP

Boston Red Sox left-hander David Price was ahead of schedule for the first step in his recovery from a sore elbow, throwing into a net in a batting cage.

Manager John Farrell said Price made 25 easy tosses before a Red Sox split squad played the Tampa Bay Rays.

"The range of motion, the freeness to the movement is all positive," Farrell said. "It was just throwing into the net, just to get his arm moving — a little bit ahead of what we laid out yesterday. But that's based on how he feels and the positivity towards it."

Entering the second year of a $217 million, seven-year contract, Price reported elbow soreness the day after a two-inning, 38-pitch simulated game on Feb. 28. He met with Drs. James Andrews and Neal ElAttrache on March 3. Boston said Price did not need surgery or an injection and should rest for about 10 days.

ELVIS IS IN THE BUILDING

After missing the first 13 games of spring training while recovering from sports hernia surgery in November, Elvis Andrus returned to shortstop for Texas, playing four innings without a fielding chance and going 0 for 3 as a Rangers split squad beat the Chicago White Sox 5-1.

"I hear games are a little quiet," Andrus said. "It's kind of easy for me to turn it up a little bit. It's always good to get back on the field and bring that energy. I'm really happy with the way I feel today. I just try to get better every single day now."

Andrus grounded out twice and struck out. Texas started spring training 2-10 in Andrus' absence.

"It just shows how much we miss him really, in the dugout, on the field, his presence and everything that he does," manager Jeff Banister said. "We're a winning ballclub when he's playing. I felt good about the at-bats he had and his presence on the dirt. I thought he had a good day."

RYU IS BACK

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu took a big step in his long comeback from a left shoulder injury.

Limited to one regular-season appearance since surgery in May 2015, Ryu struck out two in two scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels, his first exhibition game this year. Ryu, who turns 30 in two weeks, allowed one hit, struck out two and walked none.

"As a starting pitcher it was painful to not be on the mound," Ryu said through a translator. "The most important thing is that I'm healthy... There's a few more games that I'm probably going to pitch in spring training. So if I just focus on each game at a time, I'm pretty sure good results will follow."

KANG UDPATE

Pittsburgh infielder Jung Ho Kang was placed on the restricted list by the Pirates while he is delayed in South Korea by visa issues related to a recent DUI arrest.

"It just is a reflection of the reality that he's not here today on March 11, and we need to get him into Bradenton to prepare for the 2017 season," Pirates president Frank Coonelly said Saturday.

While on the restricted list, Kang does not count against the 40-man roster or the 25-man active roster.

Kang received an eight-month suspended prison sentence last week after a DUI arrest in December, his third in South Korea. The sentence was suspended for two years.

ELSEWHERE AROUND THE GRAPEFRUIT AND CACTUS LEAGUES

RED SOX (ss) 2, RAYS 1

Chris Sale struck out five in four shutout innings, allowing a hit and a walk. Mitch Moreland and Pablo Sandoval drove in runs with singles in the third.

Rays starter Alex Cobb allowed two runs, four hits and two walks in 3 1/3 innings.

TWINS 13, RED SOX (ss) 0

Minnesota general manager Thad Levine announced right-hander Trevor May, who was competing for the fifth spot in the rotation, has a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow. May plants to seek a second opinion before deciding whether to have Tommy John surgery.

Miguel Sano hit a two-run triple in a first that includes RBI doubles by Byung Ho Park and Jorge Polanco. Twins starter Kyle Gibson struck out four and allowed four hits in five scoreless innings.

Red Sox starter Henry Owens was roughed up for six runs, five hits and four walks in 2 1/3 innings.

YANKEES 7, TIGERS 1

Masahiro Tanaka seven batters in four perfect innings — including his first six hitters — and has not given up a run in three spring training appearances. Gary Sanchez hit a wind-aided two-run homer, Matt Holliday had a three-run drive and prospect Gleyber Torres added a solo homer.

Tigers starter Daniel Norris gave up two runs, three hits and a walk in 3 2/3 innings.

PHILLIES 8, BLUE JAYS 2

Josh Donaldson, recovering from a calf injury, participated in pregame drills and hopes to play in games next week. Marco Estrada allowed two runs and two hits in 2 1/3 innings. Aaron Sanchez, a 15-game winner last season, made his spring training debut and gave up two runs and three hits in 1 1/3 innings.

Phillies starter Vince Velasquez gave up one run and two hits in 3 1/3 innings with four strikeouts. Heralded prospect J.P. Crawford went 2 for 2 with two RBIs.

NATIONALS 6, METS 0

Washington starting prospect Erick Fedde allowed a hit in three scoreless innings, and Jeremy Guthrie had three strikeouts in 1 1/3 innings of relief.

Steven Matz gave up an unearned run and three hits over three innings.

BRAVES 2, CARDINALS 2, 10 INNINGS

Matt Adams homered and Cardinals starter John Gant struck out three in three perfect innings.

Atlanta's Mike Foltynewicz struck out three in four innings, allowing a run on two hits and a walk. In the fourth, Emilio Bonifacio singled, stole second and third, then scored on Tyler Flowers' single.

MARLINS 4, ASTROS 2

Derek Dietrich hit a two-run homer and starter Scott Copeland struck out two in three perfect innings.

Houston's starting prospect Francis Martes allowed a leadoff hit, walked two batters around a strikeout, then was removed. Houston managed two hits against five pitchers

ORIOLES 7, PIRATES 6

Starter Mike Wright gave up three runs — two earned — and six hits in 2 2/3 innings, and Anthony Santander hit a two-run homer.

Pittsburgh starter Clay Holmes allowed two runs and four hits in 1 2/3 innings. Adam Frazier had three RBIs, including a two-run single.

GIANTS (ss) 9, REDS (ss) 7

San Francisco's Michael Morse, cut by Pittsburgh last April after going hitless in eight at-bats over six games, homered twice — one over the batter's eye beyond the 430-foot center-field fence.

Giants starter Johnny Cueto gave up one run and three hits in two innings in his spring training debut, and Matt Cain allowed five runs, six hits and two walks in three innings.

Adam Duvall hit a two-run homer and had an RBI double for Cincinnati. Starter Scott Feldman gave up four runs and six hits, including three home runs, in 3 1/3 innings.

CUBS 4, ROCKIES 3

Trevor Story hit his fourth home run, and Colorado starter Tyler Chatwood allowed one run and three hits in four innings with four strikeouts.

Kyle Schwarber hit a long home run — his first of spring training — and went 2 for 2 for Chicago. Eloy Jimenez and Ian Happ also homered.

RANGERS (ss) 5, WHITE SOX 1

Joey Gallo hit a two-run single and Mike Napoli added an RBI single in the third for Texas. Carlos Gomez went 2 for 3 and starter A.J. Griffin allowed two hits and struck out four in four scoreless innings.

Chicago starter Dylan Covey gave up three runs and five hits in 2 2/3 innings.

INDIANS 7, ROYALS 6

Francisco Mejia hit a grand slam and Richie Shaffer also connected as part of a seven-run inning for Cleveland. Danny Salazar struck out six in four scoreless innings, allowing two hits.

Kansas City's Brandon Moss hit a three-run homer, and starter Jason Vargas struck out three in three shutout innings.

DODGERS 7, ANGELS 2

Austin Barnes and Stetson Allie homered for the Dodgers.

C.J. Cron went 2 for 2 with a solo home run, and Angels starter Garrett Richards struck out four in 2 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing one hit.

BREWERS 5, PADRES 3

Milwaukee's Jesus Aguilar hit a three-run home run and Ryan Braun added an RBI double. Starter Matt Garza gave up two runs, three hits and three walks in 2 1/3 innings.

Trevor Cahill allowed two runs, two hits and two walks in three innings.

ATHLETICS 8, RANGERS (ss) 7,

Ryan Rua hit a two-run single for Texas, and Eddie Gamboa allowed three runs and eight hits in four innings.

Oakland's Ryon Healy went 3 for 3 with a two-run homer, a double and an RBI single. Closer Ryan Madson gave up two runs and three hits in one inning.

MARINERS 7, REDS (ss) 6,

Mariners pitching prospect Chase De Jong, acquired from the Dodgers on March 1, gave up three runs and four hits in three innings. Jarrod Dyson went 2 for 2 and Mitch Haniger had two hits and two RBIs.

Desmond Jennings hit a two-run homer for Cincinnati, and Reds starter Brandon Finnegan allowed three runs, six hits and two walks over 2 1/3 innings.

DIAMONDBACKS 5, GIANTS (ss) 1

Gregor Blanco had two hits, and Brandon Drury, Jake Lamb and Chris Owings drove in runs for Arizona. Starter Robbie Ray gave up one run and three hits in 3 1/3 innings with three strikeouts.