Taichung Theater to build new smoking area after removing smoking pavilion 3 months after completion

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The National Taichung Theater constructed an outdoor public smoking pavilion adjacent to the opera house without official approval and was ordered to tear down the structure less than three months after completion.

The Ministry of Culture, however, has said that it plans to move forward with the construction of a new smoking area, Liberty Times reported.

The original structure, which was completed on Nov. 8, cost NT$360,000 (UD$11,597) in public funds. The smoking pavilion was torn down on Feb. 6.

The opera house insists that it cannot have an indoor smoking area and, therefore, must construct a separate pavilion outside. Materials from the original smoking pavilion will be used to reduce the costs of building a new one. The theater has a proposal for the smoking pavilion that requires the approval of Japanese architect Toyo Ito, the theater’s original designer.

The National Taichung Theater opened in 2014, but closed in 2015 for renovations to improve safety. It reopened last year.

The National Concert Hall and National Theater in Taipei have a combined three outdoor smoking areas that are frequently used by visitors.