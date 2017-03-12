Own goal hands Red Bulls win over Colorado

HARRISON, New Jersey (AP) — Colorado conceded an own goal on the stroke of halftime in a 1-0 loss to New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

Colorado defender Eric Miller deflected a Sal Zizzo past U.S. goalkeeper Tim Howard into his own net for the only goal of the match.

SOUNDERS 2, IMPACT 2

MONTREAL (AP) — Will Bruin scored in stoppage time as the defending MLS champions came from two goals down to draw with Montreal.

The Impact led 2-0 after Matteo Mancosu and Ignacio Piatti scored either side of halftime before Nicolas Lodeiro scored from the penalty seven minutes from time then Bruin equalized.

TORONTO FC 2, UNION 2

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (AP) — Substitute striker C.J. Sapong scored midway through the second half to secure a draw for Philadelphia against Toronto after Alejandro Bedoya missed a penalty.

Jay Simpson put Philadelphia ahead after just 11 minutes before a rib injury forced to him to leave the pitch.

Bedoya missed the chance to extend the Union's lead when he hit the crossbar from the spot then saw his team fall behind when Jozy Altidore converted a penalty in first half stoppage time and Justin Morrow scored in the 71st minute.

Sapong, who had come on for Simpson, saved his team's blushes when he cancelled out Morrow's goal in the 73rd minute.

DALLAS 0, SPORTING KANSAS CITY 0

KANSAS CITY, Kansas (AP) — Dallas and Kansas maintained their unbeaten starts to the new season with a share of the points in a scoreless draw.

Dallas moved to four points after taking all three in last week's win over LA Galaxy while Sporting Kansas recorded a second straight 0-0 result.

DYNAMO 3, CREW 1

HOUSTON (AP) — Romell Quioto scored after just 67 seconds as Houston cruised to victory against Columbus.

Quito pounced on a sloppy pass from Crew goalkeeper Zack Steffen to open the scoring in the 2nd minute.

Alberth Elis doubled the lead when he scored 10 minutes before halftime. Erick Torres made it 3-0 in the 65th before Ola Kamara scored a consolation goal for the Crew in stoppage time.

FIRE 2, REAL SALT LAKE 0

BRIDGEVIEW, Illinois (AP) — Chicago scored twice in the opening 15 minutes then held on to beat Salt Lake.

Nemanja Nikolic broke the deadlock in the 11th minute then Arturo Alvarez banged in a second four minutes later.