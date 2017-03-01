Employer communication after work via LINE considered overtime: Labor Affairs

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The New Taipei City Labor Affairs Department’s arbitration commission ruled on Saturday that employers must pay overtime compensation to employees for work assigned via instant messaging apps such as LINE and WhatsApp during non-work hours. It was the first such ruling in Taiwan.

The arbitration case stems from an electronic parts manufacturer employee who, after being laid off in 2015, requested overtime pay for tasks assigned via LINE that were completed outside of working hours.

The company claimed that it did not ask the employee to go to the office during non-work hours as he only had to send LINE messages to three other employees. While the company said the work only amounted to 30-40 minutes per month, the employee claimed it took longer.

The arbitration commission ruled that the employee worked an additional 358 minutes on weekdays and 1,007 minutes on weekends, after reviewing records of LINE messages and calls.

The arbitration commission’s ruling requires the company to pay NT$2,598 (US$83) in overtime compensation.

Lai Cheng-yi (賴正鎰), head of the General Chamber of Commerce of the Republic of China, responded that the government is overstepping its authority with the ruling.

He noted that because tasks employers request employees to do after work hours are urgent or irregular, they are difficult to predict. Lai added that the government should be lenient in such cases.

When asked whether the ruling would have an effect on city employees, Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said that the city will need to adapt, Apple Daily reported. The media also asked whether he agreed that one message is equal to four hours of work, to which Mayor Ko responded that there must be standards to such regulations but that four hours of overtime for one LINE message is too much.

The ruling will add another layer to companies making an effort to comply with the most recent Labor Standards Act amendments that went into effect on Dec. 23, which have already increased personnel costs. In February, a 104 Job Bank survey found that 73 percent of employers believe the new overtime rules have a negative effect on business. Meanwhile, the job website found that 30 percent of employees reported a decrease in overall salaries due to the new rules.