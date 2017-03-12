New Zealand vs. South Africa 1st test ends in draw

DUNEDIN, New Zealand (AP) — The first cricket test between New Zealand and South Africa ended in a draw Sunday when the final day at the University Oval was washed out without a ball being bowled:

South Africa, 1st Innings 308 (Dean Elgar 140, Temba Bavuma 64, Faf du Plessis 52; Trent Boult 4-64, Neil Wagner 3-88, Jeetan Patel 2-85).

New Zealand, 1st Innings 341 (Kane Williamson 130, Jeet Raval 52, B.J. Watling 50; Keshav Maharaj 5-94, Morne Morkel 2-62, Vernon Philander 2-67).

South Africa, 2nd Innings 224-6 (Dean Elgar 89, Faf du Plessis 56 not out, J.P. Duminy 39; Neil Wagner 2-57, Jeetan Patel 2-72).