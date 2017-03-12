BC-SOC--English Summaries

Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
|Chesterfield 1, Shrewsbury 1
Chesterfield: Ian Ross Evatt (42).
Shrewsbury: Tyler Roberts (3).
Halftime: 1-1.
|AFC Wimbledon 0, Northampton 1
Northampton: Matthew Taylor (86, pen.).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Milton Keynes Dons 2, Rochdale 2
Milton Keynes Dons: Kieran Agard (70), Ben Reeves (90).
Rochdale: Steven Davies (17), Nathanie Mendez-Laing (84).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Coventry 0, Bradford 2
Bradford: Alex Jones (51), Jordi Hiwula (56).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Oldham 0, Bury 0
Halftime: 0-0.
|Port Vale 3, Swindon 2
Port Vale: Chris Eagles (36), JJ Hooper (50, 87).
Swindon: Jonathan Obika (35), Luke Norris (90).
Halftime: 1-1.
|Peterborough 1, Oxford United 2
Peterborough: Craig Mackail-Smith (90).
Oxford United: Phil Edwards (23), Conor McAleny (71).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Charlton 1, Walsall 1
Charlton: Tony Watt (61).
Walsall: Simeon Jackson (44).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Fleetwood Town 2, Bolton 4
Fleetwood Town: Kyle Dempsey (22), Bobby Grant (87).
Bolton: Adam Le Fondre (17, 78), David Wheater (20), Mark Beevers (48).
Halftime: 1-2.
|Gillingham 3, Scunthorpe 2
Gillingham: Josh Wright (77, pen., 82, pen., 86, pen.).
Scunthorpe: Patrick Madden (4), Harry Toffolo (73).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Bristol Rovers 2, Southend 0
Bristol Rovers: Billy Bodin (1), Rory Gaffney (31).
Halftime: 2-0.
|Wigan 0, Bristol City 1
Bristol City: Aden Flint (88).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Barnsley 1, Ipswich 1
Barnsley: Marley Watkins (58).
Ipswich: Tom Lawrence (90).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Norwich 2, Blackburn 2
Norwich: Cameron Jerome (19, 81).
Blackburn: Lucas Joao (73, 78).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Preston 3, Reading 0
Preston: Tom Barkhuizen (31, 49), Daryl Horgan (40).
Halftime: 2-0.
|Wolverhampton 1, Rotherham 0
Wolverhampton: Andreas Weimann (45).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Brentford 0, Huddersfield 1
Huddersfield: Rajiv Van La Parra (28).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Leeds 0, Queens Park Rangers 0
Halftime: 0-0.
|Cardiff 1, Birmingham 1
Cardiff: Joe Ralls (53, pen.).
Birmingham: Lukas Jutkiewicz (89).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Newcastle 1, Fulham 3
Newcastle: Daryl Murphy (76).
Fulham: Tom Cairney (15), Ryan Sessegnon (51, 59).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Burton Albion 1, Nottingham Forest 0
Burton Albion: Cauley Woodrow (26).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Aston Villa 2, Sheffield Wednesday 0
Aston Villa: Jonathan Kodjia (34, 79).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Crewe 1, Newport County 2
Crewe: Callum Cooke (22).
Newport County: Dan Butler (53), Joss Labadie (89).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Mansfield Town 0, Plymouth 2
Plymouth: Sonny Bradley (69), Graham Carey (74).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Luton Town 0, Stevenage 2
Stevenage: Luke Wilkinson (3), Ben Kennedy (85).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Notts County 2, Hartlepool 1
Notts County: Shola Ameobi (47), Jorge Grant (70).
Hartlepool: Haydn Hollis (78, og.).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Barnet 2, Crawley Town 2
Barnet: Simeon Akinola (39), Jamal Campbell-Ryce (88).
Crawley Town: Rhys Murphy (31), Enzio Boldewijn (54).
Halftime: 1-1.
|Colchester 0, Portsmouth 4
Portsmouth: Eoin Doyle (22), Kyle Bennett (46), Danny Rose (61), Michael Doyle (74).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Exeter 0, Accrington Stanley 2
Accrington Stanley: Shay McCartan (11), Matty Pearson (71).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Carlisle 0, Cambridge United 3
Cambridge United: Medy Elito (66, pen., 71, pen., 90).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Morecambe 1, Yeovil 3
Morecambe: Antony Evans (53).
Yeovil: Matt Butcher (45), Alex Lacey (65), Bevis Mugabi (71).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Doncaster 2, Cheltenham 0
Doncaster: Andy Butler (23), John Marquis (81).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Wycombe 0, Blackpool 0
Halftime: 0-0.
|Leyton Orient 0, Grimsby Town 3
Grimsby Town: Sam Jones (7), Callum Kennedy (71, og.), Scott Vernon (87).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Hull 2, Swansea 1
Hull: Omar Niasse (69, 78).
Swansea: Alfie Mawson (90).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Bournemouth 3, West Ham 2
Bournemouth: Joshua King (31, 48, 90).
West Ham: Michail Antonio (10), Andre Ayew (83).
Halftime: 1-1.
|Everton 3, West Bromwich Albion 0
Everton: Kevin Mirallas (39), Morgan Schneiderlin (45), Romelu Lukaku (82).
Halftime: 2-0.