BC-GLF--Indian Open Scores,0150

Indian Open Leading Scores

NEW DELHI (AP) — Leading scores Saturday in the Indian Open, a European Tour event at the 7,004-yard, par-72 DLF Golf and Country Club:

Partial Third Round Play suspended, 42 golfers did not finish Peter Uihlen, United States 72-75-68 —215 George Coetzee, South Africa 73-74-69 —216 Jens Fahrbring, Sweden 73-74-69 —216 Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain 73-73-70 —216 Prom Meesawat, Thailand 72-74-70 —216 Chris Hanson, England 76-72-69 —217 Marcel Siem, Germany 70-76-71 —217