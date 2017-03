LONDON (AP) — England has won a second successive Six Nations after crushing Scotland 61-21 at Twickenham.

___

England 61 (Jonathan Joseph 3, Danny Care 2, Anthony Watson, Billy Vunipola tries; Owen Farrell 7 conversions, 4 penalties), Scotland 21 (Huw Jones 2, Gordon Reid tries; Finn Russell 3 conversions). HT: 30-7