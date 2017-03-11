|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA Pts
|Chelsea
|27 21
|3
|3
|57
|20
|66
|Tottenham
|27 16
|8
|3
|53
|20
|56
|Manchester City
|27 17
|5
|5
|53
|29
|56
|Liverpool
|27 15
|7
|5
|58
|34
|52
|Arsenal
|26 15
|5
|6
|55
|31
|50
|Manchester United
|26 13 10
|3
|39
|22
|49
|Everton
|27 12
|8
|7
|44
|30
|44
|West Bromwich Albion 27 11
|7
|9
|36
|34
|40
|Stoke
|28
|9
|9 10
|32
|40
|36
|Southampton
|26
|9
|6 11
|32
|34
|33
|West Ham
|27
|9
|6 12
|36
|46
|33
|Burnley
|27
|9
|4 14
|30
|40
|31
|Watford
|27
|8
|7 12
|33
|47
|31
|Bournemouth
|27
|7
|6 14
|37
|52
|27
|Leicester
|27
|7
|6 14
|30
|45
|27
|Swansea
|27
|8
|3 16
|35
|59
|27
|Crystal Palace
|27
|7
|4 16
|35
|46
|25
|Middlesbrough
|27
|4 10 13
|19
|30
|22
|Hull
|27
|5
|6 16
|24
|53
|21
|Sunderland
|27
|5
|4 18
|24
|50
|19
|Wednesday, March 8
Stoke 0, Manchester City 0
|Saturday, March 11
Swansea vs. Hull 1500 GMT
West Ham vs. Bournemouth 1500 GMT
Sunderland vs. Middlesbrough ppd.
Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace ppd.
West Bromwich Albion vs. Everton 1500 GMT
Leicester vs. Arsenal ppd.
|Sunday, March 12
Manchester United vs. Southampton ppd.
Burnley vs. Liverpool 1600 GMT
|Monday, March 13
Watford vs. Chelsea ppd.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA Pts
|Newcastle
|36 24
|5
|7
|69
|29
|77
|Brighton
|37 23
|8
|6
|63
|31
|77
|Huddersfield
|35 21
|5
|9
|46
|39
|68
|Leeds
|36 20
|5 11
|50
|36
|65
|Reading
|36 19
|7 10
|49
|46
|64
|Sheffield Wednesday 36 18
|8 10
|48
|35
|62
|Fulham
|35 15 12
|8
|60
|41
|57
|Norwich
|36 15
|8 13
|61
|54
|53
|Preston
|36 14 11 11
|48
|45
|53
|Derby
|37 14 10 13
|39
|36
|52
|Barnsley
|36 14
|8 14
|54
|52
|50
|Brentford
|35 13
|8 14
|54
|51
|47
|Cardiff
|36 13
|8 15
|49
|52
|47
|Queens Park Rangers 36 13
|7 16
|41
|50
|46
|Aston Villa
|36 11 12 13
|35
|39
|45
|Ipswich
|36 10 14 12
|36
|43
|44
|Birmingham
|36 11 10 15
|37
|53
|43
|Nottingham Forest
|36 11
|7 18
|51
|61
|40
|Burton Albion
|36
|9 11 16
|35
|48
|38
|Blackburn
|35
|9 10 16
|40
|51
|37
|Wolverhampton
|34
|9
|9 16
|40
|46
|36
|Bristol City
|36
|9
|8 19
|45
|53
|35
|Wigan
|36
|8 10 18
|31
|41
|34
|Rotherham
|36
|4
|5 27
|32
|81
|17
|Tuesday, March 7
Brighton 2, Rotherham 0
Aston Villa 0, Huddersfield 1
Wigan 1, Birmingham 0
Leeds 1, Fulham 1
Brentford 3, Nottingham Forest 2
Norwich 1, Bristol City 1
Cardiff 1, Blackburn 1
Wolverhampton 0, Ipswich 0
Burton Albion 1, Sheffield Wednesday 1
Preston 1, Derby 1
Barnsley 1, Queens Park Rangers 2
Newcastle 0, Reading 0
|Friday, March 10
Derby 0, Brighton 3
|Saturday, March 11
Bristol City vs. Wigan 1500 GMT
Ipswich vs. Barnsley 1500 GMT
Blackburn vs. Norwich 1500 GMT
Reading vs. Preston 1500 GMT
Rotherham vs. Wolverhampton 1500 GMT
Huddersfield vs. Brentford 1500 GMT
Queens Park Rangers vs. Leeds 1500 GMT
Birmingham vs. Cardiff 1500 GMT
Fulham vs. Newcastle 1500 GMT
Nottingham Forest vs. Burton Albion 1500 GMT
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Aston Villa 1500 GMT
|Tuesday, March 14
Wolverhampton vs. Brentford 1945 GMT
Blackburn vs. Fulham 1945 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA Pts
|Sheffield United
|36 21
|9
|6
|67
|40
|72
|Fleetwood Town
|35 18 10
|7
|52
|32
|64
|Scunthorpe
|36 17 10
|9
|61
|40
|61
|Bolton
|34 17
|9
|8
|46
|29
|60
|Bradford
|36 14 17
|5
|47
|34
|59
|Millwall
|35 16 10
|9
|50
|41
|58
|Southend
|35 14 12
|9
|53
|43
|54
|Walsall
|36 13 13 10
|44
|44
|52
|Bristol Rovers
|36 13 12 11
|54
|54
|51
|Peterborough
|36 14
|8 14
|49
|48
|50
|Oxford United
|34 14
|7 13
|44
|38
|49
|Rochdale
|33 14
|7 12
|48
|46
|49
|AFC Wimbledon
|35 11 14 10
|47
|45
|47
|Charlton
|36 10 15 11
|46
|42
|45
|Milton Keynes Dons 35 11 10 14
|45
|45
|43
|Northampton
|36 12
|7 17
|53
|60
|43
|Gillingham
|36 10 12 14
|47
|57
|42
|Shrewsbury
|36 11
|9 16
|39
|50
|42
|Bury
|36 11
|7 18
|54
|64
|40
|Oldham
|36
|9 12 15
|23
|36
|39
|Swindon
|36
|9
|9 18
|35
|50
|36
|Port Vale
|33
|8 11 14
|35
|52
|35
|Chesterfield
|36
|8
|7 21
|32
|57
|31
|Coventry
|35
|5 11 19
|30
|54
|26
|Tuesday, March 7
Chesterfield 0, Walsall 1
Sheffield United 3, Oxford United 2
Scunthorpe 1, Charlton 2
|Saturday, March 11
Shrewsbury vs. Chesterfield 1500 GMT
Northampton vs. AFC Wimbledon 1500 GMT
Rochdale vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1500 GMT
Bradford vs. Coventry 1500 GMT
Bury vs. Oldham 1500 GMT
Swindon vs. Port Vale 1500 GMT
Oxford United vs. Peterborough 1500 GMT
Walsall vs. Charlton 1500 GMT
Bolton vs. Fleetwood Town 1500 GMT
Scunthorpe vs. Gillingham 1500 GMT
Southend vs. Bristol Rovers 1500 GMT
|Tuesday, March 14
Bradford vs. Charlton 1945 GMT
Port Vale vs. Northampton 1945 GMT
Rochdale vs. Scunthorpe 1945 GMT
Milton Keynes Dons vs. AFC Wimbledon 1945 GMT
Fleetwood Town vs. Walsall 1945 GMT
Bolton vs. Gillingham 1945 GMT
Southend vs. Coventry 1945 GMT
Bristol Rovers vs. Bury 1945 GMT
Oxford United vs. Oldham 1945 GMT
Peterborough vs. Chesterfield 1945 GMT
Millwall vs. Shrewsbury 1945 GMT
Sheffield United vs. Swindon 1945 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA Pts
|Doncaster
|35 20
|9
|6
|66
|42
|69
|Plymouth
|35 20
|5 10
|54
|39
|65
|Portsmouth
|35 17
|8 10
|51
|31
|59
|Carlisle
|35 15 13
|7
|56
|51
|58
|Luton Town
|34 15 12
|7
|53
|31
|57
|Stevenage
|35 17
|4 14
|59
|51
|55
|Exeter
|35 16
|6 13
|56
|41
|54
|Mansfield Town
|35 13 13
|9
|43
|38
|52
|Colchester
|35 14
|9 12
|51
|44
|51
|Blackpool
|35 12 14
|9
|55
|38
|50
|Wycombe
|35 14
|8 13
|44
|45
|50
|Cambridge United
|34 13
|8 13
|44
|41
|47
|Grimsby Town
|35 13
|8 14
|41
|42
|47
|Barnet
|35 11 13 11
|43
|47
|46
|Morecambe
|34 13
|7 14
|43
|51
|46
|Crawley Town
|35 12
|7 16
|41
|54
|43
|Yeovil
|35
|9 13 13
|33
|44
|40
|Cheltenham
|35
|9 12 14
|38
|46
|39
|Crewe
|35
|9 12 14
|37
|52
|39
|Accrington Stanley 33
|9 11 13
|37
|46
|38
|Hartlepool
|35
|9 11 15
|46
|59
|38
|Notts County
|35 10
|7 18
|38
|61
|37
|Leyton Orient
|35
|9
|5 21
|40
|55
|32
|Newport County
|34
|5 11 18
|37
|57
|26
|Tuesday, March 7
Blackpool 3, Plymouth 0
Portsmouth 2, Crawley Town 0
|Saturday, March 11
Newport County vs. Crewe 1500 GMT
Plymouth vs. Mansfield Town 1500 GMT
Stevenage vs. Luton Town 1500 GMT
Hartlepool vs. Notts County 1500 GMT
Crawley Town vs. Barnet 1500 GMT
Portsmouth vs. Colchester 1500 GMT
Accrington Stanley vs. Exeter 1500 GMT
Cambridge United vs. Carlisle 1500 GMT
Yeovil vs. Morecambe 1500 GMT
Cheltenham vs. Doncaster 1500 GMT
Blackpool vs. Wycombe 1500 GMT
Grimsby Town vs. Leyton Orient 1500 GMT
|Tuesday, March 14
Stevenage vs. Blackpool 1945 GMT
Newport County vs. Morecambe 1945 GMT
Cheltenham vs. Exeter 1945 GMT
Hartlepool vs. Cambridge United 1945 GMT
Luton Town vs. Carlisle 1945 GMT
Leyton Orient vs. Accrington Stanley 1945 GMT
Mansfield Town vs. Colchester 1945 GMT
Plymouth vs. Wycombe 1945 GMT
Crewe vs. Crawley Town 1945 GMT
Grimsby Town vs. Portsmouth 1945 GMT
Notts County vs. Doncaster 1945 GMT
|Wednesday, March 15
Yeovil vs. Barnet 2000 GMT