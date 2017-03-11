Thousands gather to mourn former Haitian president Preval

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Several thousand Haitians have gathered in a park for former President Rene Preval's state funeral capping six days of mourning for the man who led the country after the devastating January 2010 earthquake.

Dignitaries gathered in stands at the huge Champ de Mars plaza in downtown Port-au-Prince, where Preval's closed casket was draped with the Haitian flag.

A student orchestra played the national anthem Saturday as people waited the arrival of President Jovenel Moise, who was to speak. Three former Hatian presidents — Michel Martelly, Jocelerme Privert and Boniface Alexandre — were in attendance.

Preval family members have said the 74-year-old died from a heart attack while being rushed to the hospital on March 3. He will be buried in the rural northern town of Marmelade, where he was born.