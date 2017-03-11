Kayaker begins world record attempt in Michigan

PORT HURON, Mich. (AP) — An experienced kayaker is trying to set the world record for the most miles paddled by a woman in one year.

The Times Herald in Michigan (http://bwne.ws/2munNux ) reports Traci Lynn Martin set off from Port Huron on Thursday on the first leg of the trip. She expects to finish by sometime in August.

Her entire journey is expected to take her 8,600 miles around the Great Lakes and the Atlantic seaboard. The Kansas City, Missouri, resident hopes to finish her trip in December at Lake Erie Metropark in Brownstown Township, Michigan.

The trip is also personal goal for Martin, who has rheumatoid arthritis. In addition to the world record, she says, "I want to do it for me."

___

Information from: Times Herald, http://www.thetimesherald.com