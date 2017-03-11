  1. Home
Blue Jay's House expected to be released from hospital

By MARK DIDTLER , Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/03/11 23:01

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays reliever T.J. House is expected to be released from the hospital a day after he was in the head with a line drive during a spring training game.

Manager John Gibbons said "everything looks good" before Saturday's game against Philadelphia.

House was taken off the field in an ambulance Friday. He was struck by a line drive in the ninth inning of a game against the Detroit Tigers and taken to Lakeland Regional Medical Center. Test results were normal and he was held overnight for observation.

House said on Twitter he is "going to make a full recovery" and "things are looking good." He called this the "scariest" moment of his career.