South Sudan rebels say they've abducted 2 Indian engineers

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — South Sudan's armed opposition says it has abducted two Indian engineers and accused them of working with the government.

It was not clear when the abduction in oil-rich Upper Nile state occurred. The East African country has been devastated by three years of civil war, and its oil industry is a key source of income.

Opposition spokesman William Gatjiath Deng said Saturday the two Indian nationals would be held until a decision is made by opposition leader Riek Machar, who is in exile in South Africa.

Another opposition spokesman, Mabior Garang, says ransom or other demands are unlikely because they would be "would be inconsistent with our objectives."

Spokesmen for South Sudan's army were not immediately available for comment. The Indian Embassy in South Sudan had no immediate comment.