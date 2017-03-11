Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, March 11, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;31;26;A thunderstorm;31;26;WSW;14;83%;76%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;32;21;Partly sunny;31;20;NE;13;41%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;15;7;A little a.m. rain;19;8;ENE;18;68%;75%;5

Algiers, Algeria;22;12;Partly sunny;21;12;WSW;12;66%;25%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;13;4;Periods of sun;13;2;ENE;16;68%;5%;2

Anchorage, United States;-2;-12;Sunny, but chilly;-2;-11;N;11;58%;4%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;14;3;A few showers;12;3;ESE;12;46%;72%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;-6;-20;Plenty of sunshine;-5;-15;W;8;83%;1%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;37;25;Thunderstorm;30;18;SSE;21;69%;59%;3

Athens, Greece;11;10;A passing shower;15;8;SSE;18;66%;66%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;25;20;Morning showers;23;19;WNW;27;80%;80%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;27;12;Plenty of sun;27;15;E;13;39%;25%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;37;23;A stray thunderstorm;32;21;ESE;9;68%;42%;10

Bangalore, India;33;19;Turning sunny;35;20;S;6;28%;5%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;34;27;Sunny;35;27;S;12;56%;2%;10

Barcelona, Spain;18;11;Partly sunny;17;11;E;14;78%;82%;4

Beijing, China;20;5;Sunshine;13;1;N;20;17%;0%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;9;1;Decreasing clouds;8;3;NW;14;61%;44%;2

Berlin, Germany;9;0;Partly sunny;7;0;E;13;67%;0%;2

Bogota, Colombia;18;10;A t-storm in spots;18;9;SE;8;82%;80%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;30;17;Mostly sunny, nice;30;17;SE;13;53%;8%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;11;1;Partly sunny;10;-1;N;15;53%;33%;3

Brussels, Belgium;14;6;Partly sunny;14;5;E;7;53%;30%;2

Bucharest, Romania;12;4;Low clouds;11;6;NE;5;66%;44%;1

Budapest, Hungary;11;2;Decreasing clouds;10;1;N;11;49%;39%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;26;16;Sunny and pleasant;23;12;SSW;17;48%;0%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;30;18;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;17;WNW;9;42%;73%;8

Busan, South Korea;16;3;Becoming cloudy;17;6;WSW;10;51%;1%;6

Cairo, Egypt;24;18;A stray shower;24;13;W;26;24%;42%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;28;17;Mostly sunny, breezy;23;16;SE;37;53%;0%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;28;21;Some sun, a shower;28;21;ESE;5;61%;59%;11

Chennai, India;35;27;A shower in spots;35;27;SSE;14;69%;45%;8

Chicago, United States;1;-7;Sun, then clouds;2;-2;ESE;11;31%;71%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;32;25;A t-storm around;31;25;S;11;73%;55%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;7;0;Periods of sun;5;1;SE;14;74%;0%;2

Dakar, Senegal;28;20;Sunny and pleasant;25;20;WNW;17;72%;0%;10

Dallas, United States;21;5;Cooler;14;9;SSE;12;62%;12%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;34;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;25;SSE;10;81%;73%;7

Delhi, India;28;10;Hazy sunshine;26;12;NNW;11;55%;0%;8

Denver, United States;15;4;Partly sunny, breezy;18;-1;WNW;27;23%;14%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;27;20;Partial sunshine;30;15;NW;10;55%;26%;8

Dili, East Timor;32;24;Afternoon showers;31;24;WSW;7;79%;82%;7

Dublin, Ireland;13;7;A little a.m. rain;11;4;WSW;24;75%;56%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;5;-3;Milder;11;-2;NNE;15;25%;0%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;26;15;Partial sunshine;21;11;WNW;25;71%;1%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;23;21;Cloudy and humid;26;20;SE;19;87%;38%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;20;13;Variable cloudiness;25;14;NE;6;63%;41%;8

Havana, Cuba;31;18;An afternoon shower;29;19;ENE;13;58%;47%;9

Helsinki, Finland;4;-5;Periods of sun;3;-1;SW;10;82%;10%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;33;24;Becoming cloudy;33;25;SE;10;59%;13%;10

Hong Kong, China;23;18;Low clouds;24;19;E;16;78%;21%;4

Honolulu, United States;28;22;A shower in the p.m.;29;21;NNE;8;67%;62%;10

Hyderabad, India;33;17;Hazy sun;34;18;NE;10;22%;0%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;19;4;Thickening clouds;21;9;N;18;40%;1%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;11;8;A touch of rain;9;7;N;20;88%;89%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;31;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;WSW;13;69%;63%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;30;22;Cloudy;31;24;NNE;12;46%;11%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;24;11;Nice with sunshine;27;14;E;10;46%;35%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;8;-6;Becoming cloudy;11;-1;NNE;11;18%;7%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;28;15;Mostly sunny;31;16;NW;10;12%;0%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;15;6;Partly sunny, cool;17;5;WNW;9;66%;25%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;35;22;Mostly cloudy, warm;39;24;N;20;12%;1%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;9;3;Low clouds;8;2;ENE;11;77%;44%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;30;24;A shower or two;29;24;E;18;62%;78%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;31;23;A t-storm in spots;31;24;NNW;7;70%;72%;7

Kolkata, India;31;21;Partly sunny;29;16;N;11;73%;25%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;33;25;A stray thunderstorm;33;25;NNW;7;75%;63%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;15;3;A passing shower;15;3;E;14;55%;64%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;33;26;A t-storm in spots;34;26;SSW;8;69%;63%;8

Lima, Peru;29;23;Partly sunny;29;22;SSE;8;68%;55%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;18;12;Partly sunny, breezy;17;10;N;25;62%;0%;4

London, United Kingdom;16;8;Cooler with a shower;12;6;NNW;10;85%;66%;1

Los Angeles, United States;29;16;Mostly sunny, warm;31;17;NE;9;32%;2%;6

Luanda, Angola;30;24;Clearing;32;24;WSW;9;62%;15%;7

Madrid, Spain;25;7;Showers around;18;6;N;16;54%;82%;4

Male, Maldives;31;27;Sunshine, a shower;31;26;NE;7;69%;64%;11

Manaus, Brazil;28;24;T-storms possible;29;24;ESE;7;82%;92%;4

Manila, Philippines;33;23;Clouds and sun, nice;33;24;E;12;53%;37%;8

Melbourne, Australia;30;17;Some sun, a shower;28;16;SSW;16;62%;84%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;24;11;Partial sunshine;21;9;N;8;45%;44%;13

Miami, United States;29;21;Periods of sun;26;20;S;16;63%;44%;7

Minsk, Belarus;5;0;Cloudy with a shower;5;1;NE;16;80%;71%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;32;26;Mostly sunny, breezy;32;25;E;24;62%;4%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;26;17;Partly sunny, cooler;21;16;SSW;29;47%;2%;7

Montreal, Canada;-13;-16;Mostly cloudy;-10;-16;WNW;10;51%;43%;3

Moscow, Russia;5;0;Mostly sunny;5;-1;SE;8;65%;1%;2

Mumbai, India;30;23;Hazy sun;32;23;N;12;39%;0%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;30;13;A t-shower in spots;28;14;NNE;22;51%;44%;9

New York, United States;-1;-8;Mostly sunny, cold;0;-6;NW;20;33%;6%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;16;10;A heavy shower;17;10;S;19;65%;58%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;-5;-13;Plenty of sunshine;-4;-11;SSW;18;71%;0%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;10;-1;Partly sunny, milder;13;2;SSE;6;47%;3%;6

Oslo, Norway;6;2;Rain and snow shower;4;0;S;13;84%;76%;1

Ottawa, Canada;-13;-19;Some sun, very cold;-12;-18;WNW;20;49%;27%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;30;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;26;ENE;12;76%;86%;7

Panama City, Panama;33;25;A t-storm in spots;32;24;NW;15;68%;52%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;29;23;A shower or two;30;23;NE;16;72%;66%;9

Paris, France;16;6;A shower in the p.m.;16;7;N;9;70%;80%;2

Perth, Australia;30;19;Couple of t-storms;32;20;N;18;56%;91%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;37;25;Partly sunny, warm;36;25;SW;9;54%;43%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;31;24;A thunderstorm;31;23;N;11;81%;87%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;31;21;A shower or two;33;21;ESE;7;49%;64%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;9;0;Sun and some clouds;7;-1;E;12;59%;3%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;15;2;Cooler;11;-2;NW;11;81%;54%;2

Quito, Ecuador;18;9;Spotty showers;17;9;S;15;75%;95%;7

Rabat, Morocco;26;12;Not as warm;20;10;SW;11;78%;25%;3

Recife, Brazil;31;25;Spotty showers;30;25;ESE;13;75%;90%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;5;1;An afternoon shower;6;3;SSW;9;77%;72%;1

Riga, Latvia;3;-2;Low clouds and fog;4;-3;NNE;5;85%;5%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;33;25;Decreasing clouds;33;25;NW;9;61%;0%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;25;17;Partly sunny, warmer;32;21;SSE;12;16%;3%;8

Rome, Italy;17;1;Mostly sunny;16;4;ESE;8;58%;27%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;3;-3;Plenty of sun;4;-1;WSW;10;74%;1%;2

San Francisco, United States;20;10;Mostly sunny;18;9;W;13;68%;4%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;29;16;Partly sunny;30;16;ENE;12;55%;27%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;29;24;A shower or two;28;23;E;15;70%;63%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;26;18;Partly sunny;24;18;NNW;7;84%;56%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;26;9;Sunshine and nice;27;10;E;10;25%;5%;15

Santiago, Chile;28;9;Sunny and warmer;34;12;ESE;6;22%;0%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;28;21;A shower or two;28;21;NE;9;75%;80%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;18;9;Mostly sunny;16;6;NNW;21;65%;25%;4

Seattle, United States;11;8;A little rain;12;8;SSE;13;79%;89%;1

Seoul, South Korea;16;0;An afternoon shower;13;-2;WNW;9;60%;68%;5

Shanghai, China;16;11;Rain and drizzle;15;9;ENE;15;75%;96%;3

Singapore, Singapore;34;25;A t-storm in spots;32;25;NNE;7;76%;72%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;8;1;A little p.m. rain;7;1;WNW;16;78%;88%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;28;22;A stray shower;28;22;ENE;18;65%;70%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;6;-4;Clouds and sun;6;-3;SW;11;65%;3%;2

Sydney, Australia;25;18;Nice with sunshine;28;20;NNE;19;63%;27%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;23;18;Partly sunny;26;18;SE;11;66%;44%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;2;-3;Mostly sunny;4;-3;SW;10;79%;0%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;5;-2;Sunny and chilly;9;-2;NNW;11;45%;62%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;11;4;Sunny intervals;15;4;NE;8;62%;55%;4

Tehran, Iran;18;7;Mostly sunny;17;8;N;17;35%;1%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;19;15;Partly sunny;23;11;S;20;40%;79%;6

Tirana, Albania;20;3;Plenty of sunshine;17;3;E;9;45%;9%;4

Tokyo, Japan;11;1;Sunny intervals;11;5;SE;11;46%;52%;4

Toronto, Canada;-6;-13;Turning sunny, cold;-5;-11;N;19;45%;10%;4

Tripoli, Libya;18;11;Turning sunny;18;12;SSE;11;59%;0%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;20;8;Partly sunny, nice;21;11;SSW;6;50%;1%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;-5;-20;Plenty of sun;-1;-19;NNE;8;58%;2%;4

Vancouver, Canada;9;6;Cloudy, rain;9;7;E;9;74%;100%;1

Vienna, Austria;10;1;Sun and some clouds;9;-1;NNW;13;52%;23%;3

Vientiane, Laos;37;23;Mostly sunny and hot;36;22;SSW;8;44%;6%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;4;0;Low clouds;5;1;NE;14;62%;44%;1

Warsaw, Poland;7;0;Low clouds;6;2;NNE;12;68%;63%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;17;14;Downpours;17;14;SSW;30;90%;94%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;37;22;Mostly sunny, warm;37;23;W;11;50%;0%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;15;1;Cooler with a shower;9;0;E;3;70%;57%;5

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Celsius