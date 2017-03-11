Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, March 11, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;88;78;A thunderstorm;88;79;WSW;8;83%;76%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;90;69;Partly sunny;87;68;NE;8;41%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;59;45;A little a.m. rain;66;47;ENE;11;68%;75%;5

Algiers, Algeria;71;53;Partly sunny;70;53;WSW;7;66%;25%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;55;39;Periods of sun;56;36;ENE;10;68%;5%;2

Anchorage, United States;28;10;Sunny, but chilly;28;13;N;7;58%;4%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;57;37;A few showers;53;38;ESE;7;46%;72%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;22;-4;Plenty of sunshine;22;5;W;5;83%;1%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;98;77;Thunderstorm;87;64;SSE;13;69%;59%;3

Athens, Greece;52;49;A passing shower;59;46;SSE;11;66%;66%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;77;69;Morning showers;74;66;WNW;17;80%;80%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;80;53;Plenty of sun;81;60;E;8;39%;25%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;99;73;A stray thunderstorm;90;70;ESE;6;68%;42%;10

Bangalore, India;92;66;Turning sunny;94;68;S;4;28%;5%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;94;80;Sunny;95;81;S;8;56%;2%;10

Barcelona, Spain;64;52;Partly sunny;62;52;E;9;78%;82%;4

Beijing, China;68;41;Sunshine;55;34;N;13;17%;0%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;48;34;Decreasing clouds;46;37;NW;9;61%;44%;2

Berlin, Germany;48;32;Partly sunny;45;32;E;8;67%;0%;2

Bogota, Colombia;65;49;A t-storm in spots;65;49;SE;5;82%;80%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;86;63;Mostly sunny, nice;86;63;SE;8;53%;8%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;51;34;Partly sunny;50;31;N;9;53%;33%;3

Brussels, Belgium;58;43;Partly sunny;58;42;E;5;53%;30%;2

Bucharest, Romania;53;38;Low clouds;52;43;NE;3;66%;44%;1

Budapest, Hungary;52;36;Decreasing clouds;50;33;N;7;49%;39%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;79;61;Sunny and pleasant;73;54;SSW;11;48%;0%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;87;64;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;62;WNW;6;42%;73%;8

Busan, South Korea;61;37;Becoming cloudy;62;42;WSW;6;51%;1%;6

Cairo, Egypt;75;64;A stray shower;75;56;W;16;24%;42%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;82;63;Mostly sunny, breezy;73;61;SE;23;53%;0%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;82;70;Some sun, a shower;83;69;ESE;3;61%;59%;11

Chennai, India;95;81;A shower in spots;95;81;SSE;9;69%;45%;8

Chicago, United States;34;19;Sun, then clouds;35;28;ESE;7;31%;71%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;90;77;A t-storm around;89;77;S;7;73%;55%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;44;32;Periods of sun;41;34;SE;9;74%;0%;2

Dakar, Senegal;82;68;Sunny and pleasant;78;67;WNW;11;72%;0%;10

Dallas, United States;69;42;Cooler;57;48;SSE;7;62%;12%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;93;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;77;SSE;6;81%;73%;7

Delhi, India;82;50;Hazy sunshine;79;54;NNW;7;55%;0%;8

Denver, United States;59;38;Partly sunny, breezy;65;30;WNW;17;23%;14%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;80;68;Partial sunshine;86;59;NW;6;55%;26%;8

Dili, East Timor;90;75;Afternoon showers;87;75;WSW;5;79%;82%;7

Dublin, Ireland;55;44;A little a.m. rain;52;40;WSW;15;75%;56%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;41;26;Milder;52;28;NNE;9;25%;0%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;79;59;Partial sunshine;70;53;WNW;15;71%;1%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;73;69;Cloudy and humid;80;69;SE;12;87%;38%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;68;55;Variable cloudiness;77;58;NE;4;63%;41%;8

Havana, Cuba;87;64;An afternoon shower;84;66;ENE;8;58%;47%;9

Helsinki, Finland;39;23;Periods of sun;38;30;SW;6;82%;10%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;91;76;Becoming cloudy;92;77;SE;6;59%;13%;10

Hong Kong, China;74;65;Low clouds;75;66;E;10;78%;21%;4

Honolulu, United States;83;71;A shower in the p.m.;84;70;NNE;5;67%;62%;10

Hyderabad, India;91;63;Hazy sun;93;64;NE;6;22%;0%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;67;40;Thickening clouds;70;49;N;11;40%;1%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;52;46;A touch of rain;49;44;N;12;88%;89%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;88;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;76;WSW;8;69%;63%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;86;72;Cloudy;88;75;NNE;7;46%;11%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;74;52;Nice with sunshine;81;57;E;6;46%;35%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;46;21;Becoming cloudy;52;30;NNE;7;18%;7%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;82;59;Mostly sunny;87;61;NW;6;12%;0%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;59;44;Partly sunny, cool;63;40;WNW;5;66%;25%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;95;71;Mostly cloudy, warm;101;76;N;12;12%;1%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;49;38;Low clouds;46;35;ENE;7;77%;44%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;86;75;A shower or two;85;76;E;11;62%;78%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;88;73;A t-storm in spots;88;74;NNW;4;70%;72%;7

Kolkata, India;88;69;Partly sunny;85;60;N;7;73%;25%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;92;77;A stray thunderstorm;91;77;NNW;4;75%;63%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;59;37;A passing shower;59;37;E;9;55%;64%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;91;79;A t-storm in spots;92;79;SSW;5;69%;63%;8

Lima, Peru;84;73;Partly sunny;84;72;SSE;5;68%;55%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;65;53;Partly sunny, breezy;63;51;N;16;62%;0%;4

London, United Kingdom;60;46;Cooler with a shower;53;42;NNW;6;85%;66%;1

Los Angeles, United States;85;61;Mostly sunny, warm;88;63;NE;5;32%;2%;6

Luanda, Angola;87;76;Clearing;90;75;WSW;6;62%;15%;7

Madrid, Spain;77;45;Showers around;64;42;N;10;54%;82%;4

Male, Maldives;87;80;Sunshine, a shower;89;79;NE;4;69%;64%;11

Manaus, Brazil;82;75;T-storms possible;84;76;ESE;5;82%;92%;4

Manila, Philippines;91;73;Clouds and sun, nice;92;74;E;8;53%;37%;8

Melbourne, Australia;86;62;Some sun, a shower;82;60;SSW;10;62%;84%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;75;52;Partial sunshine;70;48;N;5;45%;44%;13

Miami, United States;84;69;Periods of sun;79;68;S;10;63%;44%;7

Minsk, Belarus;42;32;Cloudy with a shower;42;34;NE;10;80%;71%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;90;78;Mostly sunny, breezy;89;78;E;15;62%;4%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;79;63;Partly sunny, cooler;70;60;SSW;18;47%;2%;7

Montreal, Canada;8;3;Mostly cloudy;14;3;WNW;6;51%;43%;3

Moscow, Russia;41;32;Mostly sunny;41;29;SE;5;65%;1%;2

Mumbai, India;86;73;Hazy sun;90;73;N;8;39%;0%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;86;56;A t-shower in spots;82;57;NNE;14;51%;44%;9

New York, United States;30;18;Mostly sunny, cold;32;20;NW;13;33%;6%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;60;51;A heavy shower;62;51;S;12;65%;58%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;23;9;Plenty of sunshine;24;12;SSW;11;71%;0%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;50;31;Partly sunny, milder;55;36;SSE;4;47%;3%;6

Oslo, Norway;43;35;Rain and snow shower;40;32;S;8;84%;76%;1

Ottawa, Canada;8;-2;Some sun, very cold;11;-1;WNW;13;49%;27%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;85;79;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;80;ENE;7;76%;86%;7

Panama City, Panama;91;76;A t-storm in spots;89;76;NW;9;68%;52%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;85;74;A shower or two;86;73;NE;10;72%;66%;9

Paris, France;61;42;A shower in the p.m.;60;45;N;6;70%;80%;2

Perth, Australia;86;66;Couple of t-storms;89;67;N;11;56%;91%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;99;77;Partly sunny, warm;96;76;SW;6;54%;43%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;88;75;A thunderstorm;88;74;N;7;81%;87%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;88;69;A shower or two;91;71;ESE;4;49%;64%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;48;32;Sun and some clouds;45;30;E;8;59%;3%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;60;35;Cooler;51;29;NW;7;81%;54%;2

Quito, Ecuador;64;48;Spotty showers;63;48;S;9;75%;95%;7

Rabat, Morocco;79;53;Not as warm;68;51;SW;7;78%;25%;3

Recife, Brazil;88;78;Spotty showers;87;77;ESE;8;75%;90%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;41;33;An afternoon shower;43;37;SSW;5;77%;72%;1

Riga, Latvia;37;29;Low clouds and fog;39;27;NNE;3;85%;5%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;91;76;Decreasing clouds;92;77;NW;5;61%;0%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;78;63;Partly sunny, warmer;90;69;SSE;7;16%;3%;8

Rome, Italy;63;33;Mostly sunny;61;40;ESE;5;58%;27%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;38;27;Plenty of sun;38;30;WSW;6;74%;1%;2

San Francisco, United States;68;50;Mostly sunny;65;49;W;8;68%;4%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;85;62;Partly sunny;86;62;ENE;7;55%;27%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;84;74;A shower or two;82;74;E;9;70%;63%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;78;64;Partly sunny;76;65;NNW;5;84%;56%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;80;49;Sunshine and nice;81;49;E;6;25%;5%;15

Santiago, Chile;83;47;Sunny and warmer;94;54;ESE;4;22%;0%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;82;70;A shower or two;82;71;NE;6;75%;80%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;64;48;Mostly sunny;61;43;NNW;13;65%;25%;4

Seattle, United States;52;47;A little rain;53;47;SSE;8;79%;89%;1

Seoul, South Korea;61;32;An afternoon shower;55;28;WNW;5;60%;68%;5

Shanghai, China;61;52;Rain and drizzle;59;48;ENE;9;75%;96%;3

Singapore, Singapore;93;78;A t-storm in spots;90;77;NNE;5;76%;72%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;46;35;A little p.m. rain;45;34;WNW;10;78%;88%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;82;71;A stray shower;83;72;ENE;11;65%;70%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;42;25;Clouds and sun;43;26;SW;7;65%;3%;2

Sydney, Australia;77;64;Nice with sunshine;82;68;NNE;12;63%;27%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;74;64;Partly sunny;79;65;SE;7;66%;44%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;36;27;Mostly sunny;40;27;SW;6;79%;0%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;41;29;Sunny and chilly;49;28;NNW;7;45%;62%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;53;38;Sunny intervals;59;40;NE;5;62%;55%;4

Tehran, Iran;65;44;Mostly sunny;63;46;N;10;35%;1%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;67;59;Partly sunny;74;53;S;12;40%;79%;6

Tirana, Albania;67;38;Plenty of sunshine;62;37;E;6;45%;9%;4

Tokyo, Japan;52;34;Sunny intervals;52;42;SE;7;46%;52%;4

Toronto, Canada;22;9;Turning sunny, cold;24;13;N;12;45%;10%;4

Tripoli, Libya;64;52;Turning sunny;64;53;SSE;7;59%;0%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;67;46;Partly sunny, nice;71;51;SSW;4;50%;1%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;23;-4;Plenty of sun;30;-3;NNE;5;58%;2%;4

Vancouver, Canada;48;43;Cloudy, rain;49;44;E;6;74%;100%;1

Vienna, Austria;51;34;Sun and some clouds;48;30;NNW;8;52%;23%;3

Vientiane, Laos;98;73;Mostly sunny and hot;96;72;SSW;5;44%;6%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;39;31;Low clouds;42;34;NE;9;62%;44%;1

Warsaw, Poland;44;33;Low clouds;43;35;NNE;8;68%;63%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;62;57;Downpours;63;57;SSW;19;90%;94%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;98;71;Mostly sunny, warm;98;73;W;7;50%;0%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;58;34;Cooler with a shower;49;33;E;2;70%;57%;5

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit