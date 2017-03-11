Modi surges to power in India's most crucial state election

NEW DELHI (AP) — India's governing Hindu nationalist party was heading for major victories Saturday in key state legislature elections that are seen as a referendum on the performance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nearly 3-year-old government.

The Election Commission said Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party was leading in more than 300 out of 403 seats in the Uttar Pradesh state legislature. Nearly half of votes have been counted so far.

The party was also heading for an impressive victory in northern Uttarakhand state, leading the race in 56 out of 70 seats.

Final results from the elections — held in February and early March — were expected later Saturday.

The main opposition Congress party was heading for a consolation win in Punjab state, where it was leading in 69 of 117 seats. It was fighting a close battle with the BJP in western Goa state and northeastern Manipur state.

Rahul Gandhi, the Congress party vice president, seems to have failed to make any impact for his party in Uttar Pradesh, India's largest state, in the Hindi heartland, with his party leading in only nine constituencies. The party's ally, the Samajwadi Party, was ahead in 56 voting districts.

Sandeep Dikshit, a Congress party leader, said that "it will be unfair to blame the party's debacle entirely on Rahul Gandhi."

The victory will come as a big morale-booster for Modi, who had extensively campaigned in the region for his party nominees.

"The BJP has reached new heights in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh states and changed the political picture of the country," India's home minister, Rajnath Singh, said amid scenes of jubilation at party offices in the state. The party would be returning to power in the state after 14 years.

The BJP leaders said the party's win is expected to boost Modi's chances of winning another term as India's prime minister in 2019 national elections.

The opposition Congress and other rivals of the BJP vainly hoped that the voters would punish Modi's government for its decision to demonetize the country's highest-value currency bills in November, which brought immense economic hardships, especially to the poor.

Modi called India's massive demonetization drive, which withdrew 86 percent of the country's currency bills from the system, to cleanse the system of tax evasion and corruption. Banks and ATMs witnessed massive lines of people for months. ATMs were not refilled for days and banks ran out of cash within a few hours of opening.

The government was able to tide over the problem as voting started last month.

A majority of Indians earn and spend in cash, either due to habit or because they're too poor to have access to banks.

Since taking office in May 2014, Modi's government has been pumping funds into boosting education, while increasing spending on roads, irrigation and other infrastructure. It has also been reforming India's complicated tax regime.