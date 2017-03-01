More than 800 tons of expired products still on shelves

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A total of 892 tons of food products made with fat and margarine products beyond their expiry dates were still available in stores, reports said Saturday.

A raid on a Far East Oil Mills Co. factory in Taoyuan City Wednesday turned up 906 tons of baking oil products, including margarine and shortening, which had been made with ingredients which had already passed their expiration dates, health inspectors said. The investigators also found 43 tons of oil past its expiration date at the same factory.

As a result, local governments ordered the relevant products to be removed from store shelves and told bakers and other food producers to stop using them.

However, by 4 p.m. Saturday, data being supplied by four convenience store chains and by 14 supermarket and retail companies showed that 892 tons of possibly tainted products had still not been taken out of circulation, reports said.

One of the reasons for the slow progress was that the information about the products which had been found at the Far East Oil Mills factory was incomplete and not precise, making it difficult to determine which products had an expiration problem. In order to be on the safe side, a larger amount of products than might have been necessary had been labeled as problematic and ordered to be recalled, the FDA said.