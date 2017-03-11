  1. Home
Malaysia hopes for talks with North Korea in 'next few days'

By  Associated Press
2017/03/11 18:32

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia's foreign minister says the government hopes to begin formal talks with North Korea in the "next few days" on solving a diplomatic dispute that has seen the two countries bar each other's citizens from leaving.

The dispute stems from the mysterious poisoning death of the half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Feb. 13 at Kuala Lumpur's airport. Malaysia says Kim Jong Nam died after two women smeared his face with the banned VX nerve agent, but North Korea — which is widely suspected to be behind the attack — rejects the findings.

On Tuesday, both countries announced they were barring each other's citizens from leaving.

Malaysian Foreign Minister Anifah Aman said Saturday that both sides are ready to launch talks.