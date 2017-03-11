Vissel Kobe beats Sendai 2-1 to stay top of J-League

TOKYO (AP) — Kotaro Omori and Naoyuki Fujita scored second-half goals as Vissel Kobe beat Vegalta Sendai 2-0 Saturday to stay undefeated and first in the J-League.

Omori scored his first goal of the season in the first minute of the second half. Fujita doubled the lead five minutes later.

Elsewhere, veteran Shunsuke Nakamura scored in the first half and Kengo Kawamata added a goal after the break as Jubilo Iwata beat Omiya Ardija 2-1.

Sagan Tosu beat Sanfrecce Hiroshima 1-0 with a goal by Riki Harakawa.

On Friday, Kawasaki Frontale beat 10-man Kashiwa Reysol 2-1.

Shogo Taniguchi and Kengo Nakamura scored first-half goals for Kawasaki.

Also, Shinzo Koroki, Yuki Muto, Tadanari Lee and Rafael Silva all scored in the second half as the Urawa Reds beat Ventforet Kofu 4-1.