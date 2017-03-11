BC-BKN--NBA Standings

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|41
|25
|.621
|—
|Toronto
|38
|27
|.585
|2½
|New York
|26
|39
|.400
|14½
|Philadelphia
|23
|41
|.359
|17
|Brooklyn
|11
|53
|.172
|29
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|40
|24
|.625
|—
|Atlanta
|36
|29
|.554
|4½
|Miami
|31
|34
|.477
|9½
|Charlotte
|29
|36
|.446
|11½
|Orlando
|24
|42
|.364
|17
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|42
|21
|.667
|—
|Indiana
|33
|32
|.508
|10
|Detroit
|32
|33
|.492
|11
|Milwaukee
|31
|33
|.484
|11½
|Chicago
|31
|34
|.477
|12
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-San Antonio
|50
|14
|.781
|—
|Houston
|45
|21
|.682
|6
|Memphis
|36
|29
|.554
|14½
|Dallas
|28
|36
|.438
|22
|New Orleans
|25
|40
|.385
|25½
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|41
|24
|.631
|—
|Oklahoma City
|36
|29
|.554
|5
|Denver
|30
|35
|.462
|11
|Portland
|28
|35
|.444
|12
|Minnesota
|27
|37
|.422
|13½
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Golden State
|52
|13
|.800
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|39
|26
|.600
|13
|Sacramento
|25
|40
|.385
|27
|Phoenix
|21
|44
|.323
|31
|L.A. Lakers
|20
|45
|.308
|32
x-clinched playoff spot
___
|Friday's Games
Charlotte 121, Orlando 81
Atlanta 105, Toronto 99
Houston 115, Chicago 94
Milwaukee 99, Indiana 85
Minnesota 103, Golden State 102
Dallas 105, Brooklyn 96
Denver 119, Boston 99
Washington 130, Sacramento 122, OT
|Saturday's Games
Utah at Oklahoma City
Philadelphia at L.A. Clippers
New York at Detroit
Cleveland at Orlando
New Orleans at Charlotte
Minnesota at Milwaukee
Toronto at Miami
Golden State at San Antonio
Atlanta at Memphis
Phoenix at Dallas
Washington at Portland
Denver at Sacramento