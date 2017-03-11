  1. Home
BC-BKN--NBA Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/03/11 15:18
BC-BKN--NBA Standings,0282 National Basketball Association

%byline(By The Associated Press%)

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 41 25 .621
Toronto 38 27 .585
New York 26 39 .400 14½
Philadelphia 23 41 .359 17
Brooklyn 11 53 .172 29
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 40 24 .625
Atlanta 36 29 .554
Miami 31 34 .477
Charlotte 29 36 .446 11½
Orlando 24 42 .364 17
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 42 21 .667
Indiana 33 32 .508 10
Detroit 32 33 .492 11
Milwaukee 31 33 .484 11½
Chicago 31 34 .477 12
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
x-San Antonio 50 14 .781
Houston 45 21 .682 6
Memphis 36 29 .554 14½
Dallas 28 36 .438 22
New Orleans 25 40 .385 25½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 41 24 .631
Oklahoma City 36 29 .554 5
Denver 30 35 .462 11
Portland 28 35 .444 12
Minnesota 27 37 .422 13½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
x-Golden State 52 13 .800
L.A. Clippers 39 26 .600 13
Sacramento 25 40 .385 27
Phoenix 21 44 .323 31
L.A. Lakers 20 45 .308 32

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Friday's Games

Charlotte 121, Orlando 81

Atlanta 105, Toronto 99

Houston 115, Chicago 94

Milwaukee 99, Indiana 85

Minnesota 103, Golden State 102

Dallas 105, Brooklyn 96

Denver 119, Boston 99

Washington 130, Sacramento 122, OT

Saturday's Games

Utah at Oklahoma City

Philadelphia at L.A. Clippers

New York at Detroit

Cleveland at Orlando

New Orleans at Charlotte

Minnesota at Milwaukee

Toronto at Miami

Golden State at San Antonio

Atlanta at Memphis

Phoenix at Dallas

Washington at Portland

Denver at Sacramento