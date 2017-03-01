Taiwan marks 6th anniversary of Fukushima nuclear disaster

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Thousands of Taiwanese took to the streets of three cities Saturday to mark the sixth anniversary of the tsunami which caused the Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan.

The administration of President Tsai Ing-wen, which took office last May, has promised to turn Taiwan into a nuclear-free country by 2025. The island counts three operating nuclear power plants, two on the north coast in New Taipei City and one in the far south near the beach resort of Kenting in Pingtung County. A fourth plant, also in New Taipei City, was mothballed following decades of planning and protests.

Marchers gathered Saturday afternoon in the capital Taipei, the second city of Kaohsiung, and in Taitung on the east coast, where Orchid Island houses a significant amount of nuclear waste.

In Penghu, there was a separate protest, calling on the authorities not to pick the archipelago in the middle of the Taiwan Straits as the destination for the nuclear waste and turn it into the “next Orchid Island.” The state utility in charge of nuclear energy, the Taiwan Power Corporation, is reportedly considering Keelung and the offshore islands of Kinmen, Matsu and Penghu as potential locations for the storage of waste.

“No nuclear, low carbon, renewable energy” was the slogan of this year’s event, which in Taipei as usual was centered on Ketagalan Boulevard, the wide road in front of the Presidential Office Building.

In a statement before the protest started, the Cabinet said it would stick to its plans for the phasing out of nuclear energy by 2025 and for the production of at least 20 percent of Taiwan’s energy needs by clean green energy.