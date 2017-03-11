Heart-wrenching! Taiwan Green Island seashore dampened by massive oil dump

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - The seashore of one of Taiwan’s offshore islets was found covered in an extensive and enormous amount of waste oil, which is believed to have come from a large vessel passing the seas nearby. A local resident videotaped the damages and urged the central government to trace those responsible for the pollution and to assist the locals with cleaning up the waste oil spilled into the waters and beaches on the island.

East of Taitung County and 33 kilometers offshore, Green Island is a 15,034 square meters islet and the third largest offshore island in Taiwan after Penghu (or Pescadores) Islands and Lanyu or Orchid Island. The island has a population of about 3,000 and is known for tourism and for the world-famous saltwater hot springs, which is fed by seawater and underground water heated by the volcanic lava of the island.

The resident surnamed Yu posted a video along with three photos on Facebook to show the severe damage caused by the illegal dumping, saying the culprit would have passed through the nearby waters around 10 a.m. on March 9. Yu said the damage would leave a huge impact on local seashore ecology.

Illegal oil and fuel dumping by commercial ships is not uncommon around the world. It is believed that 5 to 15 percent of all large vessels break the law by discharging their waste oil into the ocean to save the large sum of money necessary for waste management, according to marine defenders.

The waste oil was washed up on the sand beaches and rocks between the north of Zhongliao Port (中寮漁港) and Green Island Human Rights Memorial Park, the United Daily News reported.

The local government's environmental workers reportedly started cleaning up the mess on Saturday morning.

Footage taken by a Green Island resident which shows the damage from the illegal oil waste dumping (Courtesy of Yu Min-hung)