2017/03/11 08:47
BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
Brazilian Football Standings
Paulista, Serie A1
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Corinthians 7 6 0 1 8 4 18
Botafogo 7 3 1 3 9 8 10
Sao Bernardo 7 3 0 4 8 9 9
Ituano 7 2 2 3 3 6 8
Friday, March 10

Atletico Linense 1, Sao Bento 0

Saturday, March 11

Ferroviaria vs. Novorizontino 0005 GMT

Botafogo vs. Santo Andre 1800 GMT

Sao Paulo vs. Palmeiras 1900 GMT

Red Bull Brasil vs. Audax 1900 GMT

Sunday, March 12

Red Bull Brasil vs. Osasco 1900 GMT

Corinthians vs. Ponte Preta 1900 GMT

Santos vs. Sao Bernardo 2130 GMT

Monday, March 13

Ituano vs. Mirassol 2300 GMT

Friday, March 17

Sao Bernardo vs. Red Bull Brasil 2200 GMT

Saturday, March 18

Botafogo vs. Atletico Linense 0005 GMT

Ituano vs. Sao Paulo 1900 GMT

Santo Andre vs. Mirassol 1900 GMT

Novorizontino vs. Ponte Preta 2130 GMT

Sao Bento vs. Audax 2130 GMT

Sunday, March 19

Corinthians vs. Ferroviaria 1900 GMT

Sao Bento vs. Osasco 1900 GMT

Palmeiras vs. Santos 2130 GMT

Tuesday, March 21

Ponte Preta vs. Santo Andre 1800 GMT

Atletico Linense vs. Ituano 2200 GMT

Audax vs. Novorizontino 2200 GMT

Wednesday, March 22

Santos vs. Sao Bento 2230 GMT

Ferroviaria vs. Sao Bernardo 2230 GMT

Mirassol vs. Palmeiras 2330 GMT

Thursday, March 23

Sao Paulo vs. Botafogo 0045 GMT

Red Bull Brasil vs. Corinthians 2000 GMT

Saturday, March 25

Santos vs. Santo Andre 1800 GMT

Sao Bernardo vs. Atletico Linense 1900 GMT

Audax vs. Palmeiras 1900 GMT

Mirassol vs. Novorizontino 2130 GMT

Ituano vs. Ferroviaria 2200 GMT

Sunday, March 26

Corinthians vs. Sao Paulo 1900 GMT

Ponte Preta vs. Sao Bento 2130 GMT

Botafogo vs. Red Bull Brasil 2200 GMT

Thursday, March 30

Sao Bento vs. Mirassol 0045 GMT

Santo Andre vs. Audax 0045 GMT

Atletico Linense vs. Corinthians 0045 GMT

Red Bull Brasil vs. Ituano 0045 GMT

Sao Paulo vs. Sao Bernardo 0045 GMT

Ferroviaria vs. Botafogo 0045 GMT

Palmeiras vs. Ponte Preta 0045 GMT

Novorizontino vs. Santos 0045 GMT

Brasileiro Serie A
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Palmeiras 38 24 8 6 62 32 80
Santos 38 22 5 11 59 35 71
Flamengo 38 20 11 7 52 35 71
Atletico Mineiro 38 17 11 10 61 53 62
Botafogo 38 17 8 13 43 39 59
Atletico Paranaense 38 17 6 15 38 32 57
Corinthians 38 15 10 13 48 42 55
Ponte Preta 38 15 8 15 48 52 53
Gremio 38 14 11 13 41 44 53
Sao Paulo 38 14 10 14 44 36 52
Chapecoense 38 13 13 12 49 56 52
Cruzeiro 38 14 9 15 48 49 51
Fluminense 38 13 11 14 45 45 50
Sport Recife 38 13 8 17 49 55 47
Coritiba 38 11 13 14 41 42 46
Vitoria 38 12 9 17 51 53 45
Internacional 38 11 10 17 35 41 43
Figueirense 38 8 13 17 30 50 37
Santa Cruz 38 8 7 23 45 69 31
America Mineiro 38 7 7 24 23 58 28