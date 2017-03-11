BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings

|Brazilian Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA Pts
|Corinthians
|7
|6
|0
|1
|8
|4
|18
|Botafogo
|7
|3
|1
|3
|9
|8
|10
|Sao Bernardo
|7
|3
|0
|4
|8
|9
|9
|Ituano
|7
|2
|2
|3
|3
|6
|8
|Friday, March 10
Atletico Linense 1, Sao Bento 0
|Saturday, March 11
Ferroviaria vs. Novorizontino 0005 GMT
Botafogo vs. Santo Andre 1800 GMT
Sao Paulo vs. Palmeiras 1900 GMT
Red Bull Brasil vs. Audax 1900 GMT
|Sunday, March 12
Red Bull Brasil vs. Osasco 1900 GMT
Corinthians vs. Ponte Preta 1900 GMT
Santos vs. Sao Bernardo 2130 GMT
|Monday, March 13
Ituano vs. Mirassol 2300 GMT
|Friday, March 17
Sao Bernardo vs. Red Bull Brasil 2200 GMT
|Saturday, March 18
Botafogo vs. Atletico Linense 0005 GMT
Ituano vs. Sao Paulo 1900 GMT
Santo Andre vs. Mirassol 1900 GMT
Novorizontino vs. Ponte Preta 2130 GMT
Sao Bento vs. Audax 2130 GMT
|Sunday, March 19
Corinthians vs. Ferroviaria 1900 GMT
Sao Bento vs. Osasco 1900 GMT
Palmeiras vs. Santos 2130 GMT
|Tuesday, March 21
Ponte Preta vs. Santo Andre 1800 GMT
Atletico Linense vs. Ituano 2200 GMT
Audax vs. Novorizontino 2200 GMT
|Wednesday, March 22
Santos vs. Sao Bento 2230 GMT
Ferroviaria vs. Sao Bernardo 2230 GMT
Mirassol vs. Palmeiras 2330 GMT
|Thursday, March 23
Sao Paulo vs. Botafogo 0045 GMT
Red Bull Brasil vs. Corinthians 2000 GMT
|Saturday, March 25
Santos vs. Santo Andre 1800 GMT
Sao Bernardo vs. Atletico Linense 1900 GMT
Audax vs. Palmeiras 1900 GMT
Mirassol vs. Novorizontino 2130 GMT
Ituano vs. Ferroviaria 2200 GMT
|Sunday, March 26
Corinthians vs. Sao Paulo 1900 GMT
Ponte Preta vs. Sao Bento 2130 GMT
Botafogo vs. Red Bull Brasil 2200 GMT
|Thursday, March 30
Sao Bento vs. Mirassol 0045 GMT
Santo Andre vs. Audax 0045 GMT
Atletico Linense vs. Corinthians 0045 GMT
Red Bull Brasil vs. Ituano 0045 GMT
Sao Paulo vs. Sao Bernardo 0045 GMT
Ferroviaria vs. Botafogo 0045 GMT
Palmeiras vs. Ponte Preta 0045 GMT
Novorizontino vs. Santos 0045 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA Pts
|Palmeiras
|38 24
|8
|6
|62
|32
|80
|Santos
|38 22
|5 11
|59
|35
|71
|Flamengo
|38 20 11
|7
|52
|35
|71
|Atletico Mineiro
|38 17 11 10
|61
|53
|62
|Botafogo
|38 17
|8 13
|43
|39
|59
|Atletico Paranaense 38 17
|6 15
|38
|32
|57
|Corinthians
|38 15 10 13
|48
|42
|55
|Ponte Preta
|38 15
|8 15
|48
|52
|53
|Gremio
|38 14 11 13
|41
|44
|53
|Sao Paulo
|38 14 10 14
|44
|36
|52
|Chapecoense
|38 13 13 12
|49
|56
|52
|Cruzeiro
|38 14
|9 15
|48
|49
|51
|Fluminense
|38 13 11 14
|45
|45
|50
|Sport Recife
|38 13
|8 17
|49
|55
|47
|Coritiba
|38 11 13 14
|41
|42
|46
|Vitoria
|38 12
|9 17
|51
|53
|45
|Internacional
|38 11 10 17
|35
|41
|43
|Figueirense
|38
|8 13 17
|30
|50
|37
|Santa Cruz
|38
|8
|7 23
|45
|69
|31
|America Mineiro
|38
|7
|7 24
|23
|58
|28