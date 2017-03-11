WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT

TOP STORIES:

RGU--WALES-IRELAND

CARDIFF, Wales — George North responds to criticism from his own coaches by scoring two tries for Wales in a 22-9 win over Ireland in the Six Nations, handing England the chance to clinch the title with a game to spare. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 750 words, photos.

SOC--BARCELONA-UNLIKELY HERO

BARCELONA, Spain — Barcelona has a new hero. Sergi Roberto stretched his leg out just enough to touch the ball, and instantly entered the lore of the Catalan club. Roberto<s right boot steered home the decisive goal of Wednesday<s historic 6-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. By Joseph Wilson. SENT: 660 words, photos.

SOC--PSG-TENSIONS MOUNTING

PARIS — Amid mounting tension at Paris Saint-Germain following its humiliating Champions League thrashing by Barcelona, the club refutes reports saying two players were in a nightclub 48 hours before the 6-1 defeat, and launches a stinging attack on a leading newspaper. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 540 words, photos.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

Fino alla fine (Until the end) is the Juventus motto and it lived up to it again as Paulo Dybala converted a penalty with the last kick of the match to beat AC Milan 2-1 and go 11 points clear in Serie A. By Daniella Matar. SENT: 510 words, photos,

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

LEVERKUSEN, Germany — Werder Bremen goalkeeper Felix Wiedwald saves a last-second penalty to preserve a 1-1 draw at Bayer Leverkusen and deny coach Tayfun Korkut a winning start in the Bundesliga. SENT: 210 words.

CAR--F1-TESTING

MONTMELO, Spain — While Ferrari soars into the new Formula One season with high hopes of challenging Mercedes' three-year dominance of the series, McLaren is barely able to get its car rolling. By Joseph Wilson. SENT: 620 words, photos.

CRI--NEW ZEALAND-SOUTH AFRICA

DUNEDIN, New Zealand — South Africa is 67-2, 34 runs ahead of New Zealand in the second innings on day four of the first test. Developing.

GLF--VALSPAR CHAMPIONSHIP

PALM HARBOR, Florida — Adam Hadwin started the back nine with five straight birdies and posts a 7-under 64 to build a one-shot lead going into the weekend of the Valspar Championship. By Doug Ferguson. SENT:

OTHER STORIES:

— SOC--French Roundup — Balotelli on target as Nice draws with Caen. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 410 words.

— SOC--Spanish Roundup — Espanyol defeats Las Palmas 4-3. SENT: 140 words.

— BAD--All England — Ratchanok pulls off comeback to beat Marin. SENT: 420 words.

— OLY--WADA-Isinbayeva — WADA dismayed as Isinbayeva retains key doping job. SENT: 250 words.

— CYC--Paris-Nice - Yates wins stage 6 of Paris-Nice; Alaphilippe keeps lead. SENT: 370 words.

— CYC--Tirreno-Adriatico — Sagan wins 3rd stage of Tirreno-Adriatico, Dennis leads. SENT: 230 words.

— CAR--Obit-Surtees — Former Formula One champion John Surtees dies at 83. SENT: 440 words, photos.

