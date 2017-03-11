Ratchanok pulls off comeback to beat Marin at All England

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Ratchanok Intanon won the last 10 points to overcome Olympic and world champion Carolina Marin 22-20, 13-21, 21-18 in a remarkable All England Open badminton quarterfinal on Friday.

The matchup of world champions and recent No. 1s lived up to its billing, as Ratchanok held off Marin in the first game, and Marin tore through the second. Marin beat the Thai in their last encounter in the same tournament and at the same stage a year ago, and looked to set to repeat as her fitness showed in leading 18-11 in the deciding game.

But Ratchanok hit some winners, Marin tightened, and the last five points were the Spaniard's own errors.

"I don't know what happened," Marin said. "In the end I am angry with myself. I was in control."

Her exit meant there will be a new All England women's champion on Sunday.

"The last game was about mentality and pressure," Ratchanok said. "Anticipation was also key."

On the men's side, a dream fifth final between Lee Chong Wei and Lin Dan was on the horizon after they advanced.

Lin was given a right scare by Viktor Axelsen, the Dane who beat him in the Olympic bronze-medal match. Axelsen smashed Lin in the first game 21-8 but became nervous and forgot his game plan. Lin finished him off 21-14, 21-15.