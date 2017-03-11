BC-RGU--Six Nations Glance

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A Pts
|England
|3
|3
|0
|0
|76
|47
|13
|Ireland
|4
|2
|0
|2 113
|68
|10
|Scotland
|3
|2
|0
|1
|72
|57
|9
|Wales
|4
|2
|0
|2
|84
|66
|9
|France
|3
|1
|0
|2
|47
|54
|5
|Italy
|3
|0
|0
|3
|32 132
|0
___
|Fourth Round
|Friday, March 10
|Cardiff, Wales
Wales 22, Ireland 9
|Saturday, March 11
|Rome
Italy vs. France, 1330 GMT
|London
England vs. Scotland, 1600 GMT
|Fifth Round
|Saturday, March 18
|Edinburgh, Scotland
Scotland vs. Italy, 1230 GMT
|Paris
France vs. Wales, 1445 GMT
|Dublin
Ireland vs. England, 1700 GMT