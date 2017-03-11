BC-RGU--Six Nations Glance

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2017/03/11 06:22
P W D L F A Pts
England 3 3 0 0 76 47 13
Ireland 4 2 0 2 113 68 10
Scotland 3 2 0 1 72 57 9
Wales 4 2 0 2 84 66 9
France 3 1 0 2 47 54 5
Italy 3 0 0 3 32 132 0

___

Fourth Round
Friday, March 10
Cardiff, Wales

Wales 22, Ireland 9

Saturday, March 11
Rome

Italy vs. France, 1330 GMT

London

England vs. Scotland, 1600 GMT

Fifth Round
Saturday, March 18
Edinburgh, Scotland

Scotland vs. Italy, 1230 GMT

Paris

France vs. Wales, 1445 GMT

Dublin

Ireland vs. England, 1700 GMT