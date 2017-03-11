Canada, US seeking answers on refugee influx

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada's Public Safety Minister says after meeting with U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly that both countries have resolved to gather "hard facts" about a recent influx of would-be refugees into Canada.

Ralph Goodale told reporters Friday that the critical thing is to make sure officials develop a complete and detailed picture on both sides of the border about what is transpiring.

Emergency responders and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police are struggling to respond to people crossing the undefended border between Emerson, Manitoba and Pembina, North Dakota.

Goodale and other Canadian Cabinet members met Kelly in Ottawa to talk about the border, trade and justice issues.

Kelly is the first member of President Donald Trump's Cabinet to visit Canada, underscoring the importance each country places on continental security.